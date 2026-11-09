Andy Burnham has insisted no decision has yet been made on changes to electric vehicle targets amid reports the Prime Minister is preparing to slash totals.

The Guardian reported that his de facto deputy Louise Haigh is expected to agree this week to cut a target for EV sales by about a quarter.

Transactions for used electric cars rose by just over 23% in the third quarter of the year as the market saw its best Q3 since before the pandemic.

Mr Burnham is due to attend the Cop31 climate summit beginning on Monday in Antalya, on Turkey’s southern coast, for the first time as Prime Minister.

Asked during a visit to Watford how he would justify such a move to those who see it as eroding the Government’s commitment to the green agenda, he said: “Well, the consultation on the mandate for zero-emission vehicles concluded only a fortnight ago, so obviously that is being looked at now.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is due to attend Cop 31 in Turkey (Leon Neal/PA)

“The range of responses to the consultation… so these reports are just that: they’re reports, they’re speculation and no decision has been made at this point.”

The Government launched a consultation in August on the zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate amid concerns from carmakers about the impact of the order to phase out the sale of purely petrol or diesel cars and vans.

The current regime requires 80% of car sales to be zero emission – usually electric-powered – by 2030, with hybrids allowed to make up the rest.

Under the options set out in the consultation the target could be cut to as low as 50%.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has previously called the current mandate a “fantasy” and welcomed the review.

The Guardian reported that the Government is expected to sign off on a 60% target, a move which has triggered criticism from green campaigners, particularly given the timing as the international climate conference takes place.

Year-end push lifts EV sales but Mandate gap set to widen 🚗New car market grows 5.4% in October, its 11th consecutive month of growth.🔋Battery electric cars take 32.0% of registrations as buyers respond to growing model choice and compelling offers, but year-to-date share… pic.twitter.com/8AcxkKgjCu — SMMT (@SMMT) November 5, 2026

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman insisted Mr Burnham remained committed to tackling climate change.

His attendance at the Cop 31 summit sends a “clear message that the UK remains a climate leader”, the spokesman said.

“The Government is fully behind the zero emission vehicle mandate, and no decisions have been taken yet.

“We’re sticking to our commitments: on phasing out new cars that run only on petrol or diesel by 2030, (that) every new car and van will be zero emissions by 2035 and our legally binding net zero targets.

“None of that is changing.

“The consultation is about getting the details right, so the switch works for drivers, for carmakers and for the hundreds of workers whose jobs depend on it.”

Ms Haigh will oversee the Government’s decision-making process after the Prime Minister recused himself because of his wife Marie-France van Heel’s work advising the board of the Manchester-based electric vehicle charging network Be.EV.

The potential weakening of the Zev mandate has been criticised by some Labour MPs.

🌍 İklim diplomasisinin kalbi Antalya'da atıyor. COP31 bugün başlıyor. 196 ülke ve Avrupa Birliği, 102 ülkeden katılım bildiren liderler ve 300’den fazla bakan, iklim değişikliğiyle mücadele için Türkiye’de buluşuyor. 9-20 Kasım boyunca temiz enerji, dirençli şehirler, sıfır… pic.twitter.com/mKFELnDaNW — COP31 Agenda (@COP31Agenda) November 9, 2026

Catherine Fookes, the MP for Monmouthshire, told The Guardian: “The Government has some incredibly difficult decisions to make in the coming months and the Prime Minister will need to weigh up the consequences of each.

“We need the ZEV mandate to stay, and Rosebank (oil field) to be rejected.”

The Labour Climate and Environment Forum said in a social media post: “The Government is right to support the industry and its workers, but weakening the mandate will do little to help.”

Green MP Sian Berry said: “The switch to EVs has the potential to create greater emissions savings than any other energy transition policy, while providing drivers with vehicles that can be significantly cheaper to run.

“Yet again, this Labour Government is heading in the wrong direction.

“Instead of pandering to corporate lobbying and stalling on the phase-out of petrol and diesel vehicles, they should be boosting EV uptake through vehicle scrappage schemes and cheaper, more abundant and more reliable public charging infrastructure.”