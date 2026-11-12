Seven in 10 people have had to deal with a surprise bill in the past year costing more than £500 on average, a survey indicates.

The average surprise bill was £535, with 71% of people having faced an unexpected bill in the previous 12 months, Santander UK said.

More than a third (36%) of people have asked family or friends for financial support in the past 12 months, despite nearly half (48%) saying they would feel uncomfortable doing so.

A further 35% have turned to credit to cover an unexpected expense, while half (51%) have lived with a problem they could not afford to get fixed, including having a toothache or a broken-down car.

More than two-fifths of people (44%) surveyed said they do not feel prepared for an unexpected bill.

Car repairs (43%), broken household appliances (43%) and boiler breakdowns (34%) are the costs that households dread the most, according to the research, released ahead of “unlucky” Friday 13.

These are followed by fears of emergency vet bills (30%) and urgent plumbing or electrical repairs (29%).

Unexpected dental treatment (23%), phone or laptop repairs (21%) and unexpected utility bills (21%) were also among concerns.

The thought of an unexpected expense can also affect emotional wellbeing, with many reporting they were left experiencing sleepless nights (47%), feeling constantly on edge (32%), having headaches (30%) or being short-tempered (29%) at the worry of one happening.

Finance experts often recommend that people build up a savings buffer that can be easily accessed to cover costs in emergencies.

Joao Soares, head of savings at Santander UK said: “We’ve all had those moments when an unexpected bill lands at the worst possible time, whether it’s the boiler breaking down, the car needing a repair or an unexpected vet bill.

“And while Friday 13 might be known for bad luck, the reality is these costs can crop up at any time.

“Having some savings set aside can make those moments feel a little less daunting, and putting even a small amount away regularly can help.”

Some 2,000 people were surveyed across the UK in October by 3Gem Research and Insights for Santander.