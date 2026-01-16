Car-sharing firm Zipcar has confirmed it is stopping operations in the UK after launching a consultation late last year.

The move will hit the company’s roughly 650,000 drivers across the country.

On December 1, the US-based company told customers in the UK that it planned to suspend new bookings temporarily at the turn of the year.

The business, which had 71 UK employees at the end of 2024, launched a formal consultation with staff as a result.

On Friday, in a fresh email to customers, the business said it “can now confirm that Zipcar will cease operating in the UK”.

The company added: “In accordance with clause 7.5 of the member terms, please take this as your written notice that we will formally close your account in 30 days’ time.

“It’s not possible to make any new bookings with Zipcar UK at this time, but your account will remain open until February 16.”

It added that customers will be entitled to a pro-rated refund for any remaining periods on current plans or subscriptions, from the start of 2026.

Zipcar said this will be done automatically and will not require any action from users.

Accounts showed that the van and car hire firm saw losses deepen to £5.7 million in 2024 after a decrease in customer trips.