Around 600 jobs are being axed at Close Brothers as the banking group ramps up cost cutting after posting further losses in the face of a mounting compensation bill for the motor finance scandal.

The firm said the cuts – nearly a quarter of its 2,600-strong workforce – would be made over the next 18 months across its teams in the UK and Ireland.

It comes as part of efforts to slash costs by about £25 million in its current year to the end of September, up from a £20 million previous target, and by around another £60 million in the next financial year, which is a year earlier than planned.

The cuts will come from actions including moves to outsource and offshore work, cut back its office network and roll out the use of artificial intelligence (AI) “at pace”.

Chief executive Mike Morgan said: “While the impact on affected colleagues is regrettable, these actions are necessary to structurally lower our cost base, while increasing our agility and ability to serve our customers.”