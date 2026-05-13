Flat owners are set to gain new rights to request faster broadband as part of reforms to overhaul the leasehold system.

With the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill confirmed in the King’s Speech, the Government plans to introduce a new right to request a faster broadband connection, further strengthening protections for leaseholders.

The new right is intended to be in the Bill as it enters Parliament, to tackle a common frustration for people who own flats across England and Wales.

Under the plans, leaseholders will gain a legal right to request fast, reliable broadband connections – a request that cannot be unreasonably refused – the Government said.

Many are currently blocked from getting gigabit-capable internet because permission is refused or delayed by the freeholder who owns the building, the Government said.

That can leave households stuck with slow connections, even when broadband firms are ready to install upgrades.

Ministers argue the new law will give flat owners more power over essentials such as the internet, helping flat owners in the more than half a million flats without gigabit connectivity.

People will be able to request a connection to a public gigabit-capable electronic communications network capable of delivering broadband access services at download speeds of at least 1,000 Mbps.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said: “This Government made a clear and unambiguous commitment to bring the feudal leasehold system to an end.

“The Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill marks the beginning of the end for the leasehold system that has tainted the dream of homeownership for so many.

“This Bill, previously published in draft, will transform the experience of homeownership for millions of leaseholders across the country, modernise property law and deliver a modern housing market.”

UK telecoms minister Liz Lloyd said: “Fast, reliable broadband should not be a luxury in modern life. We want everyone to be able to get online – whether to apply for jobs, build a business, or stay connected with loved ones.

“These new laws will give leasehold flat owners a legal right to request internet upgrades for their home without being ignored by the freeholder, helping ensure every household can benefit from the services and opportunities available in the digital age.”

The Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill will also give new protections against unfair ground rent charges and enable easier routes for existing leaseholders to switch to commonhold.