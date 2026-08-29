Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said an investigation had been launched into the "terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people"

Smoke rises in the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

At least 37 people have been killed and hundreds were evacuated after a Russian strike on an ammunition depot in Kyiv.

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The drone attack sparked a detonation, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday, which sparked widespread fires and damaged homes and a care-centre for the elderly and disabled. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said an investigation had been launched into the "terrible negligence on the part of those who stored explosives right next to people". The site of Friday's blast was a military facility that held artillery shells, mines and drones, among other ammunition, he added. The attack sparked widespread fires, officials said. Among those killed was the head of a neighbouring village who rushed to help. Read more: Russia threatens UK military targets as Kremlin says Britain 'playing with fire’ over Ukraine support Read more: Ukraine offers Brits 'wartime lessons' on protecting infrastructure and civilians from Russia

It followed a similar incident in the Kyiv-area town of Vyshneve last month, when 10 people were killed and hundreds of houses damaged after a strike triggered secondary explosions. Picture: Reuters

The deadliest Russian strike in the Kyiv area this year came as Moscow's air attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding region dragged into a third straight day. It followed a similar incident in the Kyiv-area town of Vyshneve last month, when 10 people were killed and hundreds of houses damaged after a strike triggered secondary explosions. "Another such crime – after what happened in Vyshneve – is absolutely unacceptable," Zelenskiy said. "I expect the details to be presented to the public promptly." He added that criminal cases had already been opened on charges of official negligence. Ukrainian officials rarely disclose damage ​to military ⁠targets from Russian attacks. In a statement on Saturday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said all those responsible for weapons storage should complete a full audit of their locations.

In a statement on Saturday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry said all those responsible for weapons storage should complete a full audit of their locations. Picture: Reuters