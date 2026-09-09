The Gym Group has revealed its sales jumped by a 10th in the first half of the year after increasing its prices and topping one million members.

The low-cost gym operator reported revenues of £133 million for the first six months of 2026, up by 10% compared with the same period a year ago.

Membership numbers topped one million during the period but by the end of June it had 991,000, which was 4% more than June last year and 7% more than the end of 2025.

The uplift in sales was also driven by higher prices for new and some existing members, with a standard membership increasing to £26.91 on average in June compared with £25.10 the prior year.

This pushed up average revenues from each member by 5% year-on-year.

The Gym Group opened four new gyms in the first half and said it was expecting to have at least 20 openings in total this year.

Pre-tax profits for the group surged by 48% year-on-year to £4.9 million.

Chief executive Will Orr said: “Reaching one million members during the period was an encouraging milestone for the group.

“I’ve also been pleased to see our elevated gym design supporting performance gains in both new and refurbished gyms.”

Mr Orr said the company was expecting to report financial results for the full year at the “top end” of analysts’ current forecast range – which is for adjusted earnings to come in between £60.5 million and £62 million.