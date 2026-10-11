Britain is set to lose one pub a day in 2026 after almost 300 permanently shut their doors in the first nine months of the year, according to industry data.

Experts at the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said they expect the closures to be at the expense of around 5,000 job losses across the industry.

Pub operators have linked the latest raft of closures on the high tax burden and regulatory costs affecting the sector, despite recent business rates discounts for pubs.

New data from the BBPA showed that 295 British pubs shut their doors by the end of September since the start of the year.

England saw 226 pubs close in total over the period, while 64 shut their doors in Scotland and five closed in Wales.

Within England, the South East and North West saw particularly high levels of closures, with 42 and 39 closures respectively.

The trade body estimated that around 360 pubs will permanently shut their doors by the end of the year.

This would result in around 5,000 job losses, with more than half of these roles being filled by under-25s, the BBPA said.

The pub sector has benefited from a 15% discount to business rates for the current tax year, with a 20% cut from next year.

Trade industry bosses said recent support will be a significant help but urged Andy Burnham to tackle other taxes and labour costs impacting business.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: “When a local closes, the damage is felt far and wide.

“It’s not just workers, communities, our heritage and high streets who lose out when a pub closes – the Treasury loses, on average, £200,000 in tax receipts every time a local calls last orders.

“The Prime Minister has pledged that the cavalry is coming, which is why we’re asking Government to tackle the root of the problem through a permanently fair and sustainable rates burden, freezing beer duty, increasing draught relief and reviewing employment costs for under-25s.

“This will mean we can carry on keeping people in jobs, boosting the economy, and being at the heart of communities.”