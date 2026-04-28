A superyacht linked to a key ally of Vladimir Putin was allowed to sail through the Strait of Hormuz despite the blockade that is in place.

The 465ft Nord yacht, linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, travelled from Dubai to Muscat, Oman over the weekend.

It is one of only a handful of private vessels to transit through the Strait during the conflict.

Records indicate the £370m yacht was registered to a firm owned by the wife of Mordashov in 2022. It boasts a swimming pool, submarine and helipad.

Mordashov, who has close ties to Putin, is worth about £27bn. He is believed to be Russia’s richest man.

According to Forbes, he is the majority shareholder in steel and mining firm Severstal, which he ran as CEO for 19 years before resigning in 2015.

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