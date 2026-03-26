Defence Secretary John Healey has refused to rule out that Iran has the capability to strike the UK, but said military chiefs do not believe Tehran has any plans to do so.

Iran has targeted the military base used by the UK and US on Diego Garcia island in the Indian Ocean with missiles, which Mr Healey has previously said fell well short of reaching it.

Asked repeatedly on Sky News whether Iran could reach London with missile strikes, he said: “We have no assessment of Iranian plans to strike London.”

Pressed further on whether the country has the capability to strike the capital, he said: “What I’m saying, and trying to reassure people, is that we’ve got no assessment that Iran has any plans to attack.

“But we have the resources, we have the alliance in place to be able to defend Britain, and we do that with allies, and we do that with Nato.

“As far as Iran goes, they’re demonstrating a capacity to hit across the Middle East, we see the same tactics and technologies that we see employed by Russia in Ukraine, and this is the hidden hand of Putin in both conflicts.”

Elsewhere on the morning broadcast round, Mr Healey said the Treasury is not holding up the long-delayed defence investment plan.

Labour MP Tan Dhesi, who chairs the Defence Committee, had suggested the plan might now be delayed until after May’s elections, adding the situation is a “mess”.

Mr Healey said the Germans are “good allies” for stepping in to provide a frigate for a Nato mission next month, to replace the Royal Navy’s HMS Dragon, which was sent to defend Cyprus in response to the Iran crisis.

Asked if he was embarrassed that the UK needs to borrow a ship from Germany, the Defence Secretary said it was a “sign of the strength of the Nato alliance… but I’m not happy with the situation we have with British warships, and that’s because it takes six years to build a warship”.

Mr Healey then appeared to mistakenly say the UK has 17 frigates and destroyers.

The Royal Navy lists 14 frigates and six destroyers on its website.

Asked why they did not make another ship available for the pre-planned Nato mission, Mr Healey said: “I have to make decisions based on what we’ve got.

“We were preparing Dragon in order to play that flagship role, the way that Iran hit back in an indiscriminate, widespread way, meant I needed to reinforce the defences that we’d already, before the conflict broke out, put into the Middle East.”

US President Donald Trump delivered a fresh tirade against Nato allies, posting on his Truth Social platform: “NATO NATIONS HAVE DONE ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO HELP WITH THE LUNATIC NATION, NOW MILITARILY DECIMATED, OF IRAN. THE U.S.A. NEEDS NOTHING FROM NATO, BUT ‘NEVER FORGET’ THIS VERY IMPORTANT POINT IN TIME!”

Meanwhile, a mothballed carbon dioxide plant is to be reopened with a Government grant of up to £100 million, amid fears of shortages caused by the Iran war.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle signed off the grant to reopen the Ensus plant on Teesside, according to the Financial Times.

It is understood the grant will pay to get the plant up and running again for an initial three-month period.

The plant was mothballed last year after a trade deal with the US cut tariffs on bioethanol, its main product.

It will be reopened because of its ability to produce CO2 as a by-product. The gas is vital for several sectors, including drinks and the nuclear industry, but supply has been disrupted thanks to soaring energy costs on other sources such as fertiliser factories.

The grant for the Ensus plant is the first major intervention by the UK Government to tackle possible shortages caused by the Iran conflict.

But fears range much wider than CO2, and former BP executive Nick Butler told Times Radio the UK could face oil and gas shortages in two to three weeks.

He said: “There will be shortages and I think the Government now should be seriously planning how they’re going to handle that and part of that is maximising supply.”

(PA Graphics)

On Tuesday, Shell chief executive Wael Sawan issued a similar warning at an industry conference.

Ministers continue to say the supply of petrol remains reliable.

Energy minister Michael Shanks told MPs on Wednesday the Government was “absolutely not” planning for blackouts or petrol rationing, and that the UK had a “strong and diverse range of supplies”.

The key question remains how long Iran’s effective blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz will last.

On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper will urge Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as she travels to the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting in France.

She will make clear that the UK will help ensure safe passage for ships through the Strait and provide an additional £2 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon.

(PA Graphics)

Ms Cooper is expected to hold talks with counterparts including US secretary of state Marco Rubio, France’s Jean-Noel Barrot, and Germany’s Johann Wadephul.

The Strait remained closed on Wednesday, despite Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claiming it was open to “non-hostile” shipping.

The conflict continued with Washington saying it would hit Iran “harder” if Tehran refused to accept it had been “defeated militarily”.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said “productive” talks were continuing between Washington and Tehran.

But Mr Araghchi said in a message on his Telegram channel, translated from Farsi, that there had been “no negotiations or discussions with the American side” and suggested the US had effectively admitted defeat.

He said: “Didn’t they talk about ‘unconditional surrender’ before? What happened now that they are talking about negotiations and calling for them?

“I will explain that there are no negotiations, but the fact that they are mobilising their highest officials to negotiate with the Islamic Republic indicates their acceptance of defeat.”