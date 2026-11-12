Russell Brand’s social media accounts owned by tech company Meta have been disabled after he was jailed for 10-and-a-half years for rape and sexual assault.

The disgraced comedian, 51, was convicted of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career and has been accused of abusing his celebrity status to prey on women.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has removed his accounts where he had millions of followers.

There never was a Russell Brand, according to @Meta . Thank God for @elonmusk . Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/nZTZRfEYM1 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) November 11, 2026

Brand’s account on X, owned by Elon Musk, is still active and posted a screenshot of a message from Meta confirming his Instagram account had been deactivated.

The message read: “Your account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our Community Standards.

“What this means: No one can see or find your account and you can’t use it. All your information will be permanently deleted.

“You cannot request another review of this decision.”

An additional screenshot features another message that read: “How we made this decision. Our technology found our account, or activity on it, doesn’t follow our rules.

“As a result, a member of our team took action. We use the same rules around the world, and for everyone on Instagram.”

Russell Brand leaves Southwark Crown Court (James Manning/PA)

Brand’s X account wrote alongside the screenshots: “There never was a Russell Brand, according to @meta. Thank God for @elonmusk. Stay tuned.”

It is unclear who posted the message from Brand’s X account.

Meta has been contacted for comment.

Brand began his career as a TV presenter and comedian and later became a Hollywood star, appearing in films such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Hop and the Despicable Me franchise.

Over his two-decade career, he also cemented his status in the spotlight through his marriage to singer Katy Perry, and his subsequent appearances on TV, radio, stage and podcasts.

He is expected to serve two thirds of his prison sentence before being released on licence, and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.

Separately, fellow comedian David Walliams was named as part of an investigation by the Guardian and ITV News the day after Brand was jailed.

The best-selling author and former Britain’s Got Talent judge has been accused of sexual misconduct and abusing his power to groom teenagers as young as 15, but denies any wrongdoing.

Brand’s conviction and the media furore surrounding his peer Walliams have since sparked discussion about the procedures in the TV industry for people to raise safeguarding issues.