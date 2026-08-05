Worldwide sales of weight loss and diabetes jab Mounjaro have doubled this year as demand continues to boom, drugmaker Eli Lilly has revealed.

The manufacturer said its obesity medications Mounjaro and Zepbound were driving an acceleration of its overall sales.

Mounjaro sales totalled 18.6 billion dollars (£13.8 billion) in the first six months of the year – up by 106% compared with the same period in 2025.

Zepbound sales also leaped by 60% year-on-year to 9.1 billion dollars (£6.8 billion).

In the US, the company’s biggest market, growth has been driven by a higher volume of sales as demand for the drugs continues to rocket.

This was far outpacing the impact of lower average prices on the group’s revenues, it said.

Prices have come down in China particularly as a result of Mounjaro being added to a list of drugs that are eligible for reimbursement.

Mounjaro and Zepbound are both injectable medicines that contain the drug tirzepatide, and work to regulate people’s appetites by making them feel fuller.

Eli Lilly also recently launched Foundayo, an obesity drug in pill form, which generated 98 million dollars (£73 million) in the first few months since approval.

The company’s chief executive David Ricks told investors that it was “building for the future”.

He said: “With our next generation weight-loss medicine retatrutide and its complete clinical data package in hand, new manufacturing capacity coming online, and exciting new assets entering our pipeline through business development, Lilly’s future, after 150 years, has never been brighter.”

Eli Lilly upgraded its full-year sales outlook on the back of the stronger financial performance.

It is now expecting revenues to total between 85 and 87 billion dollars (£63 billion to £65 billion) up from a previously guided range of 82 to 85 billion dollars (£61 billion to £63 billion).