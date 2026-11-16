Starling Bank has said its boss Raman Bhatia plans to step down after just over two years heading up the digital lender.

Mr Bhatia will leave at the end of the year, but remain as an adviser to the board until the end of next June.

The group said it had already kicked off the search for his successor.

Raman Bhatia previously headed up energy firm Ovo (David Parry/PA)

Mr Bhatia took on the top job in 2024, having previously headed up Bristol-based energy supplier Ovo.

He took over from Starling founder Anne Boden, who left in 2023 after she reportedly clashed with investors over the firm’s growth.

She had been replaced on an interim basis by John Mountain until Mr Bhatia’s appointment.

Mr Bhatia said: “It’s been an honour to lead Starling’s team over the past two and a half years.

“Starling Bank is now launching innovative products and features at pace, with retail and SME (small and medium sized enterprise) account openings doubling in the third quarter of this year compared to the prior year, and with continued momentum.

“Earnings growth is strong and the outlook for the group’s full year performance is positive.”

Starling chairman Colin Bell said Mr Bhatia had made a “huge contribution to Starling” helping put the group “on a strong footing to execute its strategic plans”.

Starling – founded by Ms Boden in 2014 as a digital challenger to the big players – saw profits come under pressure in the year to March, down 3% to £217 million as revenues fell 6%.