Lloyds Banking Group will be closing another 95 of its bank branches across the UK, affecting customers of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland.

The banking group will shut 53 Lloyds branches, 31 Halifax and 11 Bank of Scotland sites as part of the latest announcement.

All the closures will take place between May 2026 and March 2027.

Here is a list of all the bank branches and when they will shut.

Closure dates are subject to change at locations marked with an asterisk, because banking hubs have been recommended there.

List of Lloyds Bank branches closing:

Aberdare, Wales – June 23

Altrincham, Greater Manchester – June 9

Birkenhead, Merseyside – June 8

Birmingham Blackheath, West Midlands – June 10

Birmingham Bordesley Green, West Midlands – June 16

Birmingham Kingstanding, West Midlands – June 3

Birmingham Maypole, West Midlands – June 4

Bournemouth, Dorset – May 28

Bristol Fishponds, Bristol – August 6

Camberwell Green, Greater London – June 22

Cardiff Victoria Park, Wales – June 3

Cheapside, Grater London – June 1

Clevedon, Somerset – March 15*

Coalville, Leicestershire – June 23

Crowborough, East Sussex – June 9

Daventry, Northamptonshire – August 3

Didcot, Oxfordshire – June 24*

Ebbw Vale, Wales – March 15*

Golders Green, Greater London – June 8

Heswall, Merseyside – June 23*

Hinckley, Leicestershire – June 10

Hoddesdon, Hertfordshire – June 22

Honiton, Devon – March 16*

Horncastle, Lincolnshire – August 10

Hull Ings Rd, East Yorkshire – June 15

Kingswinford, West Midlands – June 22

Lancaster, Lancashire – June 9

Llangefni, Wales – June 16

London Bridge, Greater London – June 3

London Oxford Street 113-117, Greater London – May 27

London Tottenham Court Rd, Greater London – May 27

London Victoria, Greater London – May 27

Longton, Staffordshire – March 17*

Lymington, Hampshire – June 8

Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – June 15

Newmarket, Suffolk – June 24*

Norwich Aylsham Rd, Norfolk – June 2

Redhill, Surrey – May 28

Ringwood, Hampshire – June 23*

Sevenoaks, Kent – June 18

South Newington, Oxfordshire – June 10

Southam, Warwickshire – June 9

Staines, Surrey – June 1

Streatham, Greater London – May 28

Street, Somerset – March 15*

Swansea Enterprise Park, Wales – July 2

Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire – June 17

Uttoxeter, Staffordshire – June 18

Wareham, Dorset – June 16

Wednesbury, West Midlands – March 16*

West Byfleet, Surrey – June 1

Wolverhampton Tettenhall, West Midlands – June 11

Woodley, Berkshire – June 17

List of Halifax branches closing:

Armthorpe, South Yorkshire – March 17*

Ashington, Northumberland – June 3

Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester – June 1

Beeston, Nottinghamshire – June 4

Billingham, County Durham – June 4

Bognor Regis, West Sussex – June 15

Bramley, West Yorkshire – June 15

Bridgend, Wales – June 11

Cardiff Albany Road, Wales – June 11

Chichester, West Sussex – June 1

Chorley, Lancashire – June 24

Croydon City, Greater London – June 25

Cwmbran, Wales – June 2

Didsbury, Greater Manchester – June 10

Ellesmere Port, Cheshire – June 8

Goole, East Yorkshire – June 17

Greenford, Greater London – June 16

Halesowen, West Midlands – June 17

Hammersmith, Greater London – May 28

Horsham, West Sussex – June 2

Hunts Cross, Merseyside – June 8

Islington Upper St, Greater London – May 27

Mexborough, South Yorkshire – March 15*

Shipley, West Yorkshire – June 9

Skelmersdale, Lancashire – May 27*

Southgate, Greater London – June 2

Surrey Quays Shop Ctr, Greater London – June 2

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands – June 3

Thornaby, North Yorkshire – June 17

Torquay, Devon – July 9

West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire – June 16

List of Bank of Scotland branches closing:

Benbecula – July 1

Blairgowrie – June 18

Bridge Of Don – June 10

Broughty Ferry – June 15

Garrowhill – June 4

Haddington – June 11

Kelso – June 18

Lochgilphead – June 22

Penicuik – June 4

Rutherglen – June 11

Stonehaven – June 18