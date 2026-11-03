Your First Home scheme price caps across England revealed
The scheme will give first-time buyers the chance to buy a new-build property with a deposit as low as 2.5%.
The property price caps in areas across England for the new Your First Home scheme have been revealed by the Government.
The scheme aims to give thousands of households in England a helping hand to take their first step on to the housing ladder.
Eligible buyers will be able to purchase a new-build home using a deposit of at least 2.5% of the purchase price, a repayment mortgage from a participating lender and a government equity loan worth 20% of the purchase price, interest-free for five years.
Some parts of the country have price caps as high as £650,000, including areas of central London, such as Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and the City of London.
At the other end of the spectrum, the cap in North Lincolnshire will be £215,000, and in other areas, including Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland, it is £220,000, according to gov.uk.
The scheme is expected to open for applications in February, with the first sales in April.
Buyers will normally need to be a first-time buyer, buying a new-build home in England, within the relevant local price cap, use the property as their main home and have a total annual household income of £110,000 or less outside London, or £140,000 or less within London.
They must also be able to obtain a mortgage from a participating lender which will carry out affordability checks.
Aneisha Beveridge, Connells group research director, said: “The level at which the caps have been set should give would-be first-time buyers access to a choice of both flats and smaller houses in most areas, ensuring healthy take-up of the scheme.
“While larger houses mostly sit above the price caps, this isn’t unreasonable for a scheme designed to support first-time buyers.
“In the short term, these figures show what existing stock can likely be sold using Your First Home, but longer term, the caps will start to shape what homes housebuilders decide to deliver.
“The new price caps may also help breathe life back into the flat market, by encouraging more first-time buyers to consider apartments in order to benefit from the interest-free equity loan.”
Property price caps are being applied in each area to ensure the scheme supports access to modest homes, recognising that markets vary across England, according to the gov.uk website.
Here are the Your First Home property price cap levels:
Adur, £420,000
Amber Valley, £290,000
Arun, £405,000
Ashfield, £275,000
Ashford, £435,000
Babergh, £355,000
Barking and Dagenham, £500,000
Barnet, £500,000
Barnsley, £245,000
Basildon, £460,000
Basingstoke and Deane, £425,000
Bassetlaw, £245,000
Bath and North East Somerset, £400,000
Bedford, £410,000
Bexley, £500,000
Birmingham, £315,000
Blaby, £335,000
Blackburn with Darwen, £275,000
Blackpool, £235,000
Bolsover, £240,000
Bolton, £300,000
Boston, £235,000
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, £315,000
Bracknell Forest, £500,000
Bradford, £265,000
Braintree, £435,000
Breckland, £310,000
Brent, £500,000
Brentwood, £385,000
Brighton and Hove, £415,000
Bristol, City of, £325,000
Broadland, £345,000
Bromley, £500,000
Bromsgrove, £365,000
Broxbourne, £530,000
Broxtowe, £285,000
Buckinghamshire, £430,000
Burnley, £230,000
Bury, £340,000
Calderdale, £275,000
Cambridge, £505,000
Camden, £650,000
Cannock Chase, £290,000
Canterbury, £405,000
Castle Point, £365,000
Central Bedfordshire, £440,000
Charnwood, £325,000
Chelmsford, £410,000
Cheltenham, £325,000
Cherwell, £420,000
Cheshire East, £310,000
Cheshire West and Chester, £295,000
Chesterfield, £255,000
Chichester, £405,000
Chorley, £300,000
City of London, £650,000
Colchester, £385,000
Cornwall, £310,000
Cotswold, £395,000
County Durham, £220,000
Coventry, £305,000
Crawley, £330,000
Croydon, £500,000
Cumberland, £220,000
Dacorum, £380,000
Darlington, £240,000
Dartford, £365,000
Derby, £290,000
Derbyshire Dales, £295,000
Doncaster, £240,000
Dorset, £355,000
Dover, £350,000
Dudley, £295,000
Ealing, £500,000
East Cambridgeshire, £370,000
East Devon, £325,000
East Hampshire, £425,000
East Hertfordshire, £470,000
East Lindsey, £230,000
East Riding of Yorkshire, £265,000
East Staffordshire, £260,000
East Suffolk, £315,000
Eastbourne, £310,000
Eastleigh, £425,000
Elmbridge, £490,000
Enfield, £500,000
Epping Forest, £470,000
Epsom and Ewell, £480,000
Erewash, £245,000
Exeter, £370,000
Fareham, £415,000
Fenland, £280,000
Folkestone and Hythe, £340,000
Forest of Dean, £300,000
Fylde, £275,000
Gateshead, £240,000
Gedling, £295,000
Gloucester, £325,000
Gosport, £225,000
Gravesham, £420,000
Great Yarmouth, £280,000
Greenwich, £650,000
Guildford, £505,000
Hackney, £650,000
Halton, £305,000
Hammersmith and Fulham, £650,000
Harborough, £325,000
Haringey, £500,000
Harlow, £370,000
Harrow, £500,000
Hart, £445,000
Hartlepool, £220,000
Hastings, £375,000
Havant, £380,000
Havering, £500,000
Herefordshire, County of, £310,000
Hertsmere, £460,000
High Peak, £285,000
Hillingdon, £500,000
Hinckley and Bosworth, £305,000
Horsham, £450,000
Hounslow, £500,000
Huntingdonshire, £410,000
Hyndburn, £240,000
Ipswich, £315,000
Isle of Wight, £260,000
Isles of Scilly, £310,000
Islington, £650,000
Kensington and Chelsea, £650,000
King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, £320,000
Kingston upon Hull, City of, £230,000
Kingston upon Thames, £500,000
Kirklees, £285,000
Knowsley, £285,000
Lambeth, £650,000
Lancaster, £285,000
Leeds, £305,000
Leicester, £340,000
Lewes, £405,000
Lewisham, £650,000
Lichfield, £310,000
Lincoln, £270,000
Liverpool, £235,000
Luton, £365,000
Maidstone, £415,000
Maldon, £390,000
Malvern Hills, £330,000
Manchester, £355,000
Mansfield, £270,000
Medway, £420,000
Melton, £300,000
Merton, £500,000
Mid Devon, £320,000
Mid Suffolk, £350,000
Mid Sussex, £460,000
Middlesbrough, £220,000
Milton Keynes, £440,000
Mole Valley, £330,000
New Forest, £330,000
Newark and Sherwood, £275,000
Newcastle upon Tyne, £265,000
Newcastle-under-Lyme, £265,000
Newham, £650,000
North Devon, £320,000
North East Derbyshire, £285,000
North East Lincolnshire, £230,000
North Hertfordshire, £465,000
North Kesteven, £270,000
North Lincolnshire, £215,000
North Norfolk, £285,000
North Northamptonshire, £325,000
North Somerset, £350,000
North Tyneside, £270,000
North Warwickshire, £315,000
North West Leicestershire, £320,000
North Yorkshire, £290,000
Northumberland, £225,000
Norwich, £260,000
Nottingham, £300,000
Nuneaton and Bedworth, £315,000
Oadby and Wigston, £400,000
Oldham, £300,000
Oxford, £415,000
Pendle, £250,000
Peterborough, £315,000
Plymouth, £265,000
Portsmouth, £340,000
Preston, £280,000
Reading, £375,000
Redbridge, £500,000
Redcar and Cleveland, £220,000
Redditch, £330,000
Reigate and Banstead, £445,000
Ribble Valley, £280,000
Richmond upon Thames, £500,000
Rochdale, £275,000
Rochford, £435,000
Rossendale, £270,000
Rother, £390,000
Rotherham, £285,000
Rugby, £370,000
Runnymede, £430,000
Rushcliffe, £355,000
Rushmoor, £365,000
Rutland, £310,000
Salford, £305,000
Sandwell, £280,000
Sefton, £290,000
Sevenoaks, £465,000
Sheffield, £260,000
Shropshire, £305,000
Slough, £395,000
Solihull, £310,000
Somerset, £315,000
South Cambridgeshire, £455,000
South Derbyshire, £295,000
South Gloucestershire, £385,000
South Hams, £345,000
South Holland, £255,000
South Kesteven, £290,000
South Norfolk, £350,000
South Oxfordshire, £450,000
South Ribble, £265,000
South Staffordshire, £300,000
South Tyneside, £230,000
Southampton, £245,000
Southend-on-Sea, £320,000
Southwark, £650,000
Spelthorne, £375,000
St Albans, £515,000
St Helens, £270,000
Stafford, £295,000
Staffordshire Moorlands, £250,000
Stevenage, £450,000
Stockport, £305,000
Stockton-on-Tees, £235,000
Stoke-on-Trent, £245,000
Stratford-on-Avon, £340,000
Stroud, £355,000
Sunderland, £235,000
Surrey Heath, £385,000
Sutton, £500,000
Swale, £410,000
Swindon, £375,000
Tameside, £310,000
Tamworth, £300,000
Tandridge, £470,000
Teignbridge, £340,000
Telford and Wrekin, £285,000
Tendring, £365,000
Test Valley, £365,000
Tewkesbury, £350,000
Thanet, £350,000
Three Rivers, £440,000
Thurrock, £350,000
Tonbridge and Malling, £435,000
Torbay, £325,000
Torridge, £290,000
Tower Hamlets, £650,000
Trafford, £285,000
Tunbridge Wells, £445,000
Uttlesford, £475,000
Vale of White Horse, £415,000
Wakefield, £260,000
Walsall, £290,000
Waltham Forest, £500,000
Wandsworth, £650,000
Warrington, £360,000
Warwick, £390,000
Watford, £420,000
Waverley, £460,000
Wealden, £400,000
Welwyn Hatfield, £385,000
West Berkshire, £430,000
West Devon, £315,000
West Lancashire, £275,000
West Lindsey, £250,000
West Northamptonshire, £355,000
West Oxfordshire, £390,000
West Suffolk, £380,000
Westminster, £650,000
Westmorland and Furness, £275,000
Wigan, £270,000
Wiltshire, £350,000
Winchester, £420,000
Windsor and Maidenhead, £415,000
Wirral, £255,000
Woking, £345,000
Wokingham, £485,000
Wolverhampton, £290,000
Worcester, £305,000
Worthing, £300,000
Wychavon, £295,000
Wyre, £255,000
Wyre Forest, £295,000
York, £370,000