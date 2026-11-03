The property price caps in areas across England for the new Your First Home scheme have been revealed by the Government.

The scheme aims to give thousands of households in England a helping hand to take their first step on to the housing ladder.

Eligible buyers will be able to purchase a new-build home using a deposit of at least 2.5% of the purchase price, a repayment mortgage from a participating lender and a government equity loan worth 20% of the purchase price, interest-free for five years.

Some parts of the country have price caps as high as £650,000, including areas of central London, such as Westminster, Kensington and Chelsea and the City of London.

At the other end of the spectrum, the cap in North Lincolnshire will be £215,000, and in other areas, including Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland, it is £220,000, according to gov.uk.

The scheme is expected to open for applications in February, with the first sales in April.

Buyers will normally need to be a first-time buyer, buying a new-build home in England, within the relevant local price cap, use the property as their main home and have a total annual household income of £110,000 or less outside London, or £140,000 or less within London.

They must also be able to obtain a mortgage from a participating lender which will carry out affordability checks.

Aneisha Beveridge, Connells group research director, said: “The level at which the caps have been set should give would-be first-time buyers access to a choice of both flats and smaller houses in most areas, ensuring healthy take-up of the scheme.

“While larger houses mostly sit above the price caps, this isn’t unreasonable for a scheme designed to support first-time buyers.

“In the short term, these figures show what existing stock can likely be sold using Your First Home, but longer term, the caps will start to shape what homes housebuilders decide to deliver.

“The new price caps may also help breathe life back into the flat market, by encouraging more first-time buyers to consider apartments in order to benefit from the interest-free equity loan.”

Property price caps are being applied in each area to ensure the scheme supports access to modest homes, recognising that markets vary across England, according to the gov.uk website.

Here are the Your First Home property price cap levels:

Adur, £420,000

Amber Valley, £290,000

Arun, £405,000

Ashfield, £275,000

Ashford, £435,000

Babergh, £355,000

Barking and Dagenham, £500,000

Barnet, £500,000

Barnsley, £245,000

Basildon, £460,000

Basingstoke and Deane, £425,000

Bassetlaw, £245,000

Bath and North East Somerset, £400,000

Bedford, £410,000

Bexley, £500,000

Birmingham, £315,000

Blaby, £335,000

Blackburn with Darwen, £275,000

Blackpool, £235,000

Bolsover, £240,000

Bolton, £300,000

Boston, £235,000

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, £315,000

Bracknell Forest, £500,000

Bradford, £265,000

Braintree, £435,000

Breckland, £310,000

Brent, £500,000

Brentwood, £385,000

Brighton and Hove, £415,000

Bristol, City of, £325,000

Broadland, £345,000

Bromley, £500,000

Bromsgrove, £365,000

Broxbourne, £530,000

Broxtowe, £285,000

Buckinghamshire, £430,000

Burnley, £230,000

Bury, £340,000

Calderdale, £275,000

Cambridge, £505,000

Camden, £650,000

Cannock Chase, £290,000

Canterbury, £405,000

Castle Point, £365,000

Central Bedfordshire, £440,000

Charnwood, £325,000

Chelmsford, £410,000

Cheltenham, £325,000

Cherwell, £420,000

Cheshire East, £310,000

Cheshire West and Chester, £295,000

Chesterfield, £255,000

Chichester, £405,000

Chorley, £300,000

City of London, £650,000

Colchester, £385,000

Cornwall, £310,000

Cotswold, £395,000

County Durham, £220,000

Coventry, £305,000

Crawley, £330,000

Croydon, £500,000

Cumberland, £220,000

Dacorum, £380,000

Darlington, £240,000

Dartford, £365,000

Derby, £290,000

Derbyshire Dales, £295,000

Doncaster, £240,000

Dorset, £355,000

Dover, £350,000

Dudley, £295,000

Ealing, £500,000

East Cambridgeshire, £370,000

East Devon, £325,000

East Hampshire, £425,000

East Hertfordshire, £470,000

East Lindsey, £230,000

East Riding of Yorkshire, £265,000

East Staffordshire, £260,000

East Suffolk, £315,000

Eastbourne, £310,000

Eastleigh, £425,000

Elmbridge, £490,000

Enfield, £500,000

Epping Forest, £470,000

Epsom and Ewell, £480,000

Erewash, £245,000

Exeter, £370,000

Fareham, £415,000

Fenland, £280,000

Folkestone and Hythe, £340,000

Forest of Dean, £300,000

Fylde, £275,000

Gateshead, £240,000

Gedling, £295,000

Gloucester, £325,000

Gosport, £225,000

Gravesham, £420,000

Great Yarmouth, £280,000

Greenwich, £650,000

Guildford, £505,000

Hackney, £650,000

Halton, £305,000

Hammersmith and Fulham, £650,000

Harborough, £325,000

Haringey, £500,000

Harlow, £370,000

Harrow, £500,000

Hart, £445,000

Hartlepool, £220,000

Hastings, £375,000

Havant, £380,000

Havering, £500,000

Herefordshire, County of, £310,000

Hertsmere, £460,000

High Peak, £285,000

Hillingdon, £500,000

Hinckley and Bosworth, £305,000

Horsham, £450,000

Hounslow, £500,000

Huntingdonshire, £410,000

Hyndburn, £240,000

Ipswich, £315,000

Isle of Wight, £260,000

Isles of Scilly, £310,000

Islington, £650,000

Kensington and Chelsea, £650,000

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, £320,000

Kingston upon Hull, City of, £230,000

Kingston upon Thames, £500,000

Kirklees, £285,000

Knowsley, £285,000

Lambeth, £650,000

Lancaster, £285,000

Leeds, £305,000

Leicester, £340,000

Lewes, £405,000

Lewisham, £650,000

Lichfield, £310,000

Lincoln, £270,000

Liverpool, £235,000

Luton, £365,000

Maidstone, £415,000

Maldon, £390,000

Malvern Hills, £330,000

Manchester, £355,000

Mansfield, £270,000

Medway, £420,000

Melton, £300,000

Merton, £500,000

Mid Devon, £320,000

Mid Suffolk, £350,000

Mid Sussex, £460,000

Middlesbrough, £220,000

Milton Keynes, £440,000

Mole Valley, £330,000

New Forest, £330,000

Newark and Sherwood, £275,000

Newcastle upon Tyne, £265,000

Newcastle-under-Lyme, £265,000

Newham, £650,000

North Devon, £320,000

North East Derbyshire, £285,000

North East Lincolnshire, £230,000

North Hertfordshire, £465,000

North Kesteven, £270,000

North Lincolnshire, £215,000

North Norfolk, £285,000

North Northamptonshire, £325,000

North Somerset, £350,000

North Tyneside, £270,000

North Warwickshire, £315,000

North West Leicestershire, £320,000

North Yorkshire, £290,000

Northumberland, £225,000

Norwich, £260,000

Nottingham, £300,000

Nuneaton and Bedworth, £315,000

Oadby and Wigston, £400,000

Oldham, £300,000

Oxford, £415,000

Pendle, £250,000

Peterborough, £315,000

Plymouth, £265,000

Portsmouth, £340,000

Preston, £280,000

Reading, £375,000

Redbridge, £500,000

Redcar and Cleveland, £220,000

Redditch, £330,000

Reigate and Banstead, £445,000

Ribble Valley, £280,000

Richmond upon Thames, £500,000

Rochdale, £275,000

Rochford, £435,000

Rossendale, £270,000

Rother, £390,000

Rotherham, £285,000

Rugby, £370,000

Runnymede, £430,000

Rushcliffe, £355,000

Rushmoor, £365,000

Rutland, £310,000

Salford, £305,000

Sandwell, £280,000

Sefton, £290,000

Sevenoaks, £465,000

Sheffield, £260,000

Shropshire, £305,000

Slough, £395,000

Solihull, £310,000

Somerset, £315,000

South Cambridgeshire, £455,000

South Derbyshire, £295,000

South Gloucestershire, £385,000

South Hams, £345,000

South Holland, £255,000

South Kesteven, £290,000

South Norfolk, £350,000

South Oxfordshire, £450,000

South Ribble, £265,000

South Staffordshire, £300,000

South Tyneside, £230,000

Southampton, £245,000

Southend-on-Sea, £320,000

Southwark, £650,000

Spelthorne, £375,000

St Albans, £515,000

St Helens, £270,000

Stafford, £295,000

Staffordshire Moorlands, £250,000

Stevenage, £450,000

Stockport, £305,000

Stockton-on-Tees, £235,000

Stoke-on-Trent, £245,000

Stratford-on-Avon, £340,000

Stroud, £355,000

Sunderland, £235,000

Surrey Heath, £385,000

Sutton, £500,000

Swale, £410,000

Swindon, £375,000

Tameside, £310,000

Tamworth, £300,000

Tandridge, £470,000

Teignbridge, £340,000

Telford and Wrekin, £285,000

Tendring, £365,000

Test Valley, £365,000

Tewkesbury, £350,000

Thanet, £350,000

Three Rivers, £440,000

Thurrock, £350,000

Tonbridge and Malling, £435,000

Torbay, £325,000

Torridge, £290,000

Tower Hamlets, £650,000

Trafford, £285,000

Tunbridge Wells, £445,000

Uttlesford, £475,000

Vale of White Horse, £415,000

Wakefield, £260,000

Walsall, £290,000

Waltham Forest, £500,000

Wandsworth, £650,000

Warrington, £360,000

Warwick, £390,000

Watford, £420,000

Waverley, £460,000

Wealden, £400,000

Welwyn Hatfield, £385,000

West Berkshire, £430,000

West Devon, £315,000

West Lancashire, £275,000

West Lindsey, £250,000

West Northamptonshire, £355,000

West Oxfordshire, £390,000

West Suffolk, £380,000

Westminster, £650,000

Westmorland and Furness, £275,000

Wigan, £270,000

Wiltshire, £350,000

Winchester, £420,000

Windsor and Maidenhead, £415,000

Wirral, £255,000

Woking, £345,000

Wokingham, £485,000

Wolverhampton, £290,000

Worcester, £305,000

Worthing, £300,000

Wychavon, £295,000

Wyre, £255,000

Wyre Forest, £295,000

York, £370,000