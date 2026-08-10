A move into booming prediction markets has helped trading platform firm Plus500 deliver its highest first-half revenues for three years.

The FTSE 250-listed business said its launch into the prediction markets sector in February, followed by sporting events in June, is set to drive annualised turnover from the division of around 140 million dollars (£103.7 million).

Prediction markets allow traders to buy and sell shares tied to the outcome of real-world events, with sport the most heavily traded category.

Plus500 launched its sports prediction markets offering at the end of June, just as the World Cup football tournament across the US, Mexico and Canada got into full swing.

It is hoping prediction markets will be one of its main growth drivers as the offering expands and it adds new customers.

Revenues overall across the group lifted 12% to 462.9 million dollars (£343 million) in the six months to June 30, marking its highest interim result for three years, while customer income hit a five-year high, up 24% year-on-year.

Pre-tax profits growth was more muted, edging up to 183.2 million dollars (£135.8 million) from 181.8 million dollars (£134.7 million) a year ago, as it said earnings were weighed on by a “deliberate step-up in customer acquisition investment” and costs linked to scaling up its US business, as well as a short-term foreign exchange hit.

Plus500 announced a further 182.5 million dollars (£135.2 million) of shareholder returns, with 100 million dollars (£74.1 million) of share buybacks and total dividends of 82.5 million dollars (£61.1 million).

Shares lifted 4% in early trade as the group kept its annual earnings and revenues outlook unchanged, following a number of upgrades earlier this year.

David Zruia, chief executive of Plus500, hailed an “outstanding” first half for the firm.

He said: “Collectively, the first half of 2026 marked a genuine step-change for our US business.

“At the same time, our OTC (over-the-counter) business continued to gain real traction globally, expanding both its geographic footprint and its product offering.”