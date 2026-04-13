Burger King UK is pushing ahead with plans to open 30 new restaurants this year despite pressure on consumer finances and rising costs.

It came as the UK operation of the US-based fast food chain confirmed it also secured a £60 million financing deal to help support its growth efforts.

Burger King, which has 574 restaurants across Britain, said the investment will help power its “next phase of expansion” across the UK and Ireland.

Burger King plans to open 30 new restaurants this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

It said it is targeting the opening of more than 30 new restaurants in 2026, with between 18 and 20 of these set to be company-owned, with others being franchise sites.

The hospitality business added that more than 60 restaurants have also been earmarked for refurbs.

In 2025, the company opened seven new UK restaurants and remodelled a further 31 sites.

Growth efforts were boosted by £30 million of funding from long-standing investor Bridgepoint last year.

The group said it is set to expand further after securing a £60 million facility from lenders Metro Bank and OakNorth.

The growth strategy comes despite wider cost pressures in the UK hospitality market, as well as wider economic uncertainty putting pressure on consumer spending.

It said “the macroeconomic environment remains challenging” but that inflationary pressure has begun to moderate in some key cost areas.

The company highlighted that higher labour costs are a significant headwind but it expects wage growth to ease.

Burger King also highlighted that it is “largely insulated” from some short-term inflationary costs, with energy, food and foreign exchange costs largely hedged.

It added that it is continuing to witness sales growth despite wider pressures.

The group reported that revenues increased by 10% to £448.7 million in 2025, with like-for-like sales growth of 6.8%, amid growth in home delivery.

Meanwhile, underlying earnings improved by 7% to £28 million for the year.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said: “I am pleased to report another year of solid performance for Burger King UK in 2025.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to monitor the potential impact of geopolitical uncertainty on inflationary pressures and consumer confidence.

“We continue to generate strong sales growth and, through disciplined cost control, are well positioned to convert these sales profitably.

“With a clear pipeline of new openings and £60 million of additional funding secured post year-end to support future growth, we enter 2026 with confidence.”