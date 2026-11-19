Grand Theft Auto VI is a “British success story”, but the Prime Minister is too busy to try out the new game himself, Downing Street has said.

The latest instalment in Rockstar’s blockbuster video game series was unlocked for UK users at midnight on Thursday – ending an agonising 13-year wait since the franchise’s previous instalment.

Eager players were quick to share their opinions on social media, with the game overwhelmingly lauded for its graphics and gameplay.

GTA VI was largely developed by a team in Scotland, as Downing Street was eager to point out.

Grand Theft Auto VI is finally live in the UK, with almost three million Britons expected to call in sick or take time off work to play the highly anticipated new game.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “Rockstar Games is a British success story made in Edinburgh, and many fans are already saying GTA has been worth the wait.”

Asked if the Prime Minister would be roaming the streets of Vice City, Rockstar’s fictional version of Miami, she said: “His diary is very full. He won’t be playing it.”

Schools have urged pupils not to use the release of the game – which carries an age rating of 18 – as an excuse to skip lessons.

Some are even entering pupils who do turn up into prize draws for vouchers, in a bid to boost attendance.

The spokesperson said children “should be in classrooms today and tomorrow”, adding: “Every day in school matters.”

Schools have urged pupils not to use the release of the game as an excuse to skip lessons (Jane Barlow/PA)

GTA VI has received universally positive reviews from critics, with the Guardian praising Rockstar for creating “the most extraordinarily, indulgently detailed virtual world that we have yet seen”.

Some 2.8 million UK adults are set to play the game on launch day alone, according to a Uswitch poll commissioned earlier this month.

Many of them are expected to call in sick to work, while others booked the day off as annual leave.

Reform UK released a video of leader Nigel Farage playing a fake version of the game, which included treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick rugby-tackling a shoplifter at Brixton market.