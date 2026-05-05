Swedish firm EQT has launched a new £8.9 billion bid to buy UK laboratory testing company Intertek.

Shares in the FTSE 100 firm lifted higher in early trading on Tuesday as a result.

It is the third offer from the Swedish private equity company in its effort to secure a takeover deal.

The latest offer would see EQT pay 5,800p per share in the company, up from previous offers of 5,400p and 5,150p per share.

The previous offers were rejected by Intertek last month, saying they “fundamentally undervalue Intertek and its future prospects”.

The London-based firm launched a strategic review last month, which included considering a potential break-up of the business into two separate divisions.

In a statement, EQT said: “EQT believes this further increased proposal delivers certain and accelerated cash value for shareholders, superior to the range of outcomes associated with Intertek’s standalone prospects.

“EQT is price disciplined and has submitted this significantly higher proposal with a view to securing prompt and constructive engagement from the board of Intertek and progressing swiftly towards a transaction in the interests of all stakeholders.”

The suitor said there is no certainty that a formal takeover offer will be made.