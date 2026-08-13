Ladbrokes owner Entain has said new UK gambling taxes are set to have a “massive impact” worth around £250 million but stressed that it is still committed to investing in the country.

The company’s commitment to the UK comes days after the Prime Minister announced a clampdown on rules linked to the opening of betting shops.

It comes as the FTSE 100 firm revealed strong recent trading, particularly in the UK, amid a boost from the World Cup.

On Thursday, Entain said its UK performance showed “impressive” momentum despite “digesting the recently increased UK remote gambling taxes”.

Ladbrokes owner Entain said it remained committed to investing in the UK (John Walton/PA)

The rate of remote gaming duty increased from 21% to 40% from the start of April, while a new rate of general betting duty will also be introduced next year.

Boss Stella David told the Press Association: “It is very early days but the tax changes are going to have a massive impact. It is likely to be around £250 million.

“We have really strong mitigation plans so will work through those.”

It also comes after the Prime Minister Andy Burnham revealed plans earlier this week to give councils more powers to stop betting shops opening in local communities.

The Government proposed reforming the Gambling Act 2005’s “aim to permit” rule, which requires councils to generally look favourably on premises licence applications if they meet the expectations set out by the Gambling Commission.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham, centre, revealed plans earlier this week to give councils more powers to stop betting shops opening in local communities (Toby Shepheard/PA)

Ms David stressed that the group’s shops, largely under the Ladbrokes and Coral brands, are “valued” by local communities.

She also highlighted that betting shop numbers have declined in recent years, with Ladbrokes announcing plans to close 45 stores across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland earlier this year.

On Thursday, Entain has revealed stronger-than-expected sales and earnings for the past six months amid a boost from the World Cup.

It revealed that net gaming revenues grew by 5% for the six months to June 30, compared with a year earlier, ahead of expectations.

The company, which also owns Coral and Foxy Bingo, said this was supported by 7% online revenue growth, with particularly strong performances in the UK and Australia.

UK and Ireland revenues lifted by 8% for the period, with 13% growth online helping to offset the impact of high street shop closures.

Entain owns brands including Coral and Bwin (David Davies/PA)

Gaming revenues in the UK lifted by 13% for the half-year, while its sports betting operation saw an 11% increase.

It said its sports arm was particularly buoyed by the expanded World Cup from June, which drove a jump in first-time customers and gamblers using its BetBuilder accumulators.

Entain also reported underlying earnings of £479 million for the six-month period, down 2% year-on-year but ahead of expectations.

Ms David said: “I am pleased with Entain’s start to 2026 with strong momentum and volume growth continuing as well as strong player engagement across the group throughout the World Cup tournament.

“This performance reflects our strengthening operations and focused execution which reinforces the resilience of our globally scaled business and its ability to consistently deliver high-quality growth.

“I am confident our disciplined focus on growth and optimisation will deliver strong future cash-generation, and that Entain remains well positioned to be a long-term industry winner.”