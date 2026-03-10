London Underground drivers are to stage a series of 24-hour strikes in the next few months in a dispute over hours.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out at midday on March 24 and 26, April 21 and 23 and May 19 and 21.

The union said around 1,800 of its members were involved in the dispute over the introduction of a compressed four-day working week.

RMT general secretary Eddie Dempsey said London Underground’s proposals ‘raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance’ (PA)

Drivers had rejected the proposals in a referendum, said the RMT, amid concerns about shift lengths, unacceptable working time arrangements and the potential impact on fatigue and safety.

Eddie Dempsey, RMT general secretary, said: “London Underground is trying to force through major changes to working patterns that have already been rejected by our members.

“We are clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety and work-life balance.

“Despite our best efforts over many months, no satisfactory outcome has been reached so we have no choice but to call strike dates.

“There is still time for London Underground to come up with a workable solution but we will take strike action if we cannot get a negotiated settlement.”