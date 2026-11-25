The staff of 28 Poundland stores in Northern Ireland face the “sad reality” of losing their jobs before Christmas, Retail NI has said.

Discount retailer Poundland has fallen into administration after failing to secure a takeover deal, putting around 11,000 jobs in total at risk.

The chain, which runs roughly 600 stores, has held urgent talks over the past month to seek a buyer but has entered insolvency after failing to strike a deal before a key deadline late on Wednesday.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the closures will impact Northern Ireland beyond the stores themselves.

Mr Roberts said: “With the likely closure of all 28 Poundland stores across Northern Ireland now a sad reality, our immediate concern must be for the staff and their families who face the prospect of losing their jobs so close to Christmas.

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said the closures will impact Northern Ireland beyond the stores themselves (Liam McBurney/PA)

“The impact will extend far beyond the loss of these stores. The reduction in footfall from these closures will also have serious consequences for surrounding traders and businesses on our local high streets, an impact that must not be overlooked.

“This is undoubtedly another significant blow to our high streets at a time when local businesses are already facing considerable challenges.”

AlixPartners confirmed that experts from the corporate finance firm have been hired as administrators for Poundland.

The retailer will continue to trade from its stores as the administrators seek a sale of the retailer and its assets, such as stores.

Gordon Brothers bought the business for £1 early last year before overseeing a major overhaul, which included shutting more than 100 shops, including 11 in Northern Ireland.

Poundland’s ownership had received a number of offers, including from Irish real estate firm Martin Property Group, investment firm Xyra Holdings and German investment firm Zachert Private Equity, but failed to secure a deal.

Administrators said the sale talks failed to “identify a viable solvent solution” for Poundland as a whole.

It is likely the group will be broken up, with retailers such as Tesco and B&M already having expressed interest in buying parts of the company, including stores.

A spokeswoman for the administrators said: “We appreciate this is a deeply concerning time for all involved – customers, suppliers and, in particular, Poundland colleagues.

“Our priority now is to work with all stakeholders, including representatives from Government and Usdaw, as we identify the best possible route forward.”