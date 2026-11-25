The boss of easyJet has said it “wouldn’t surprise” him if some airlines go bust amid the fuel cost crisis.

It comes after the company revealed annual profits had nosedived after being hit with an extra £244 million in fuel costs caused by the Iran war.

In its last set of full-year figures before a £5.7 billion private equity takeover, the low-cost carrier revealed statutory pre-tax profits plunged 96% to £24 million in the year to September 30, down from £658 million the previous year.

Its headline pre-tax profits fell 89% to £71 million.

EasyJet saw its jet fuel bill jump 11% or £244 million over the year as the Middle East conflict sent the cost of wholesale energy and fuel soaring, with £211 million of the extra hit in the second half alone.

Speaking to reporters, easyJet’s chief executive Kenton Jarvis said: “Could there be airline failures? Yeah, it wouldn’t surprise me. Wouldn’t surprise me.

“You’ll know who the weaker players are in Europe and this will put a lot of pressure on airlines because that fuel increase is still stubbornly high.

“Not all airlines hedge.

“Not all airlines can hedge, but those that do – and we’re one of them – get protection from that, so I think we could see some consolidation both from the flag carriers continuing on their acquisition trail, but also potentially with some market failures.”

Mr Jarvis said fuel costs would put “a lot of pressure on fares” but he believed they were unlikely to rise by 20% and remain up by 20%.

The no-frills carrier also said the Iran war led to “weakened consumer demand for a prolonged period” since the conflict began in February.

Mr Jarvis said: “The demand dropped after the 28th of February when the war started for about eight to 10 weeks.

“So, for eight to 10 weeks we saw a drop in demand, and then as the late period started coming in, so we started entering summer, so May time onwards, we saw a strengthening in the kind of bookings, and we did have a good strong late market throughout the summer, it was just insufficient to cover the lost revenue from that period immediately after the onset of the war.”

Of his advice to customers, he said: “Once you book, that price is locked in but, obviously, the pressure on fares will come from this increased fuel environment.

“We have great value fares, so, you know, book early would be the advice there.”

The Luton-based airline said it was on track for its takeover by investment giant Apollo to complete in the first quarter of next year after it agreed to the deal in the summer, making it the latest UK firm to fall into foreign hands.

The group said it was eyeing around £250 million of cost savings over the next two financial years as it modernises its fleet of airplanes.

It said its revenue per available seat kilometre (Rask) fell 2% during the year, down 3% in the final six months, but easyJet expects this to “sequentially improve through each quarter” of the next financial year.

Its growing package holiday arm fared better over the year, with pre-tax profits rising to £266 million from £250 million in the previous year, but this was not enough to counter the airline division’s woes.