UK inflation is set to have accelerated further last month as households swallowed higher energy bills and smokers faced tax hikes, according to economists.

Most forecasters are expecting the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to have risen to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September, according to a consensus provided by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

The figures will be confirmed when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) publishes them on Wednesday.

The Middle East energy shock has pushed up the price of fuel (Jacob King/PA)

The percentage would mark the highest rate of inflation since it last struck 3.6% in October last year.

Overall inflation has been rising over the summer, fuelled by the Middle East energy shock which has pushed up the price of fuel and household energy.

Another rise in inflation would mark a fourth consecutive acceleration since CPI dipped to 2.6% in June.

The inflation rate has since moved further away from the Bank of England’s 2% target, with the central bank warning earlier this month that it is not likely to return to target until the third quarter of 2028.

The Bank said, as it hiked interest rates to 4%, that it expects inflation to keep rising in the coming months and peak at around 5% next year.

Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, UK economists for Pantheon, said they expect higher household energy bills, vape and tobacco duty increases, and more expensive fuel to contribute to an inflation uptick for last month.

They indicated that tobacco prices are set to have jumped 8.3% in October compared with the previous month, after tobacco duty was increased. The duty rise would add around £1.21 to an average pack of 20 cigarettes, according to HMRC.

“Tobacco duty and motor fuel price hikes should add 21 basis points,” the economists said.

“Ofgem’s 4% utility-price-cap hike should add three basis points to inflation compared to September, but weaker food inflation will, we assume, cut four basis points.”

Energy regulator Ofgem increased its quarterly price cap by 4% at the start of October, taking the energy bill for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales paying by direct debit for gas and electricity up by around £60 to £1,723 a year.