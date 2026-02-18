Spanish premium beauty group Puig has hailed a standout year for makeup as its Charlotte Tilbury brand helped lift sales by a quarter in recent months.

The Barcelona-based business said its net revenues totalled five billion euros (£4.4 billion) for the 2025 financial year.

This was a 7.8% increase when compared like-for-like with 2024, and at the higher end of what the company had been forecasting.

In the final three months of the year, sales growth rose to 9.8%, with it highlighting a particularly strong uplift from its makeup category.

Puig acquired a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury’s brand in 2020 (PA)

Makeup sales form about 17% of its total income but are primarily driven by Charlotte Tilbury, the premium brand fronted by the namesake British beauty entrepreneur.

Puig hailed an “exceptional performance” for the label with growth during 2025 supported by innovative product launches, and it reaching new customers by joining Amazon in the US.

New products included foundation and makeup setting spray, as well as expanding its popular “Unreal” beauty range.

Sales for the segment soared by 26.5% during the final quarter, and 13.7% year-on-year.

Charlotte Tilbury launched on Amazon in the US last year (Charlotte Tilbury/PA)

Puig said the largest part of its business, the fragrance and fashion division, which accounts for 72% of total sales, recorded sales growth of 6.4% across 2025.

This was helped by strong demand for the Carolina Herrera brand, including for the newly launched La Bomba perfume, as well for Jean Paul Gaultier items.

Meanwhile, the company benefited from double-digit growth for Uriage, which targets everyday skincare as well as products for skin concerns and sun protection.

Marc Puig, chief executive of the business, said: “Looking ahead, while we expect growth in the fragrance market to continue to normalise, we enter the new financial year with confidence.

“Given the strength of our brand portfolio and our steady pipeline of innovation, we are well placed to sustain healthy growth and continue to outperform the premium beauty market.”