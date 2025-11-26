A large fire has broken out close to Holborn tube station, with 70 firefighters currently tackling the blaze.

Reports emerged shortly after 10am on Wednesday of a fire close to the entrance of the Piccadilly and Northern Line station.

The blaze saw ten fire engines in attendance, with images emerging from Theobalds Road in Holborn showing traffic kept at a distance as dark clouds of smoke billowed into the air.

Road closures are now in place, with the London Fire Brigade advising the public to "please avoid the area where possible".

The fire is thought to have broken out in tunnels beneath the city, with the fire affecting the electrical cables servicing London Underground tunnels.

Read more: Farmers descend on London in tractors for Budget day protest despite Met Police ban

Read more: Army halts use of Ajax fighting vehicles after 31 soldiers suffer severe health problems