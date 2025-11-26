70 firefighters battle central London blaze as thick smoke erupts from underground tunnel close to station
The plume of thick smoke can be seen coming from the ground close to the London Underground station.
A large fire has broken out close to Holborn tube station, with 70 firefighters currently tackling the blaze.
Reports emerged shortly after 10am on Wednesday of a fire close to the entrance of the Piccadilly and Northern Line station.
The blaze saw ten fire engines in attendance, with images emerging from Theobalds Road in Holborn showing traffic kept at a distance as dark clouds of smoke billowed into the air.
Road closures are now in place, with the London Fire Brigade advising the public to "please avoid the area where possible".
The fire is thought to have broken out in tunnels beneath the city, with the fire affecting the electrical cables servicing London Underground tunnels.
Crews remain at the scene of the fire the force confirmed in an update.
The London Fire Brigade was seen to double the number of firefighters in attendance, after the blaze broke out in an underground utilities tunnel beneath Holborn.
Station Commander Paul Morgan, who is currently at the scene, said: "Crews are currently dealing with a fire affecting the electrical cables in an underground tunnel. This is likely to be a protracted incident.
"The incident is causing significant disruption in central London, with multiple road closures and a safety cordon in place."
"Bus routes have been diverted, and people are advised to avoid the area where possible.”
The London Fire Brigade confirmed the cause of the fire is "not currently known at this time".
The Brigade's 999 Control officers took 18 calls over the blaze, with fire crews deployed from Soho, Euston, Shoreditch, Islington, Lambeth and surrounding fire stations to the scene.
