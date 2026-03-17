Pakistan has dismissed the accusations and said the strikes did not hit any civilian sites

Taliban security personnel carry a body at the site of a damaged building after Pakistani airstrikes allegedly hit the Secondary Rehabilitation Services Centre in Kabul. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of launching an air strike on a hospital treating drug users in Kabul, claiming at least 400 people have been killed.

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In response, Pakistan has dismissed the claim as "false and aimed at misleading the public opinion", saying its strike in Kabul and other strikes in eastern Afghanistan on Monday had not hit any civilian sites and targeted military bases. Hamdullah Fitrat, the Taliban's deputy spokesman, said the attack took place at 9pm local time on Monday and that 400 had been killed, and 250 others were injured. He added: "Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims." Footage from local television stations has shown firefighters struggling to extinguish flames among the ruins of a building – a 2,000-bed facility. Read more: Pakistan declares ‘open war’ on Afghanistan amid strikes on Kabul Read more: 'We don't want your aircraft carriers': Trump rebukes Starmer's Iran offer as he slams 'disappointing' UK

Afghan medical staff load a dead body onto an ambulance after Pakistani airstrikes allegedly hit the Secondary Rehabilitation Services Centre in Kabul on Monday. Picture: Getty

Sharafat Zaman, the country's health ministry spokesman, said that 3,000 drug users were under treatment at the centre during the attack. Most of those killed and wounded in the strike were said to be patients undergoing treatment at the facility. Mosharraf Zaidi, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's spokesman, has denied the claims and said the strikes did not hit any civilian sites. In a post on X, Pakistan’s Ministry of Information said the strikes had “precisely targeted military installations and terrorist support infrastructure, including technical equipment storage and ammunition storage of Afghan Taliban” and Afghanistan-based Pakistani fighters in Kabul and Nangarhar. It added that the facilities were being used against innocent Pakistani civilians and that Pakistan’s targeting was “precise and carefully undertaken to ensure no collateral damage is inflicted”.

The World Food Programme (WFP) said on March 15 that it has started delivering "life-saving food" to over 20,000 Afghan families displaced by the conflict with Pakistan, warning "further instability will push millions into hunger". Picture: Getty