Britons have snapped up “supersize” TVs, beer pumps and BBQs as World Cup fever continued to boost the high street, the boss of Currys has said.

The electronics retailer said it has benefited from the tournament, currently taking place in the US, Mexico and Canada, as well as warm weather conditions in the UK.

Currys boss Alex Baldock said: “We’ve seen shoppers supersizing their TVs for the World Cup, with strong sales of TVs of 90in and over.

“Current trading has been very pleasing, and the World Cup has been good for sales of TVs, beer pumps, BBQs and hot tubs.”

The World Cup has been good for sales of BBQs, Currys said (Alamy/PA)

The chief executive of the retailer, which also has a large Nordics operation, said he hopes England and Norway will stay into the latter stages of the competition.

Currys said sales of TVs of 90in and more are up 221% compared with during Euro 2024 amid a recent trend towards even larger TVs.

It added that sales of PerfectDraft home beer pumps are up 27% as customers sought to bring the pub experience to their homes while watching matches.

It came as Currys revealed stronger sales despite a “subdued consumer backdrop”, amid a boost from demand for AI technology.

Hot tub sales have also been boosted (Alamy/PA)

Departing boss Mr Baldock said the group’s performance is continuing “to strengthen”, shrugging off wider concerns about pressure on shopper finances.

Currys told shareholders that adjusted pre-tax profits lifted by 18% to £191 million for the year to May 2, compared with a year earlier.

The profit rise came after group revenues increased 6% to £9.25 billion for the year, with growth in both the UK and Nordics regions.

In the UK, sales rose 3% to £5.4 billion for the year despite a decline across the wide market.

It said computing was particularly strong, as it benefited from AI technology sales and gaming launches such as the Nintendo Switch 2.

The company said every category grew apart from consumer electronics, where it was knocked by “soft” demand for TVs.

Currys added that trading has been “very solid” in the two months since the end of its financial year.

Mr Baldock has helped lead an upturn in the retailer’s performance in recent years but is set to leave the business in the coming months after eight years in the top role.

Outgoing Currys chief executive Alex Baldock has led an upturn in the retailer’s performance (Joe Giddens/PA)

Earlier this year, he confirmed plans to take the top job at high street pharmacy and beauty chain Boots in the autumn.

Fredrik Tonnesen, the boss of Currys’ Nordics business, is set to replace Mr Baldock in the top role from next month.

Mr Baldock said: “Currys is trending in the right direction on every dimension that matters.

“The outside world remains uncertain, and we are not counting on it to do us any favours. Still, there is much more in the tank here.

“In Fredrik, the business has an outstanding leader to continue and accelerate this progress.”