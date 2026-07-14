TikTok is driving consumers back to local high streets, with more than 10 million people visiting a cafe or shop they discovered on the platform, according to new research.

An estimated six million people dined at local restaurants and another 4.3 million shoppers used independent stores after they featured on the social media platform, public policy research agency Public First found.

Viral content has also helped spur 2.3 million additional visits to towns, cities and attractions across the UK in 2025, fuelling domestic tourism.

TikTok activity added an estimated £10 billion to the British economy in the past two years and this could rise to £27 billion by 2030, according to the report, which is backed by analysis by finance firm E&Y.

Extra staff had to be hired by 28% of small businesses after they featured on the platform, while 84% said it helped them increase sales, the report found.

TikTok may have helped small businesses boost their revenues by £3.4 billion in 2025 and supported 153,000 jobs, the report suggests.

More than 300,000 small businesses are also now selling items on TikTok Shop.

TikTok is now calling for more help for entrepreneurs, including a digital hub where new and aspiring business owners access grants, training and business advice.

Ali Law, TikTok UK’s director of public policy and government affairs, said “more opportunities lie ahead”.

He added: “This report shows billions more could be untapped by backing the next generation of digital entrepreneurs.

“TikTok is calling on the incoming government to target support at these fledgling founders and help unlock growth across every corner of the country.”

Craig Beaumont, executive director at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: “We are really excited about the opportunity to support newly-fledged businesses and entrepreneurs as they start small and reach for the stars.”