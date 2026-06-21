Many people approaching retirement say they have had little support from their partner with their later life plans, according to research.

Two-fifths (38%) of people aged in their 50s surveyed who are in a couple said their partner has not done anything to support their retirement security, Scottish Widows said.

The proportion rose to 44% among people who are aged in their 60s and in a relationship.

Women were particularly likely to say their partner had not supported their retirement security, the research indicated.

The survey also indicated that less than a fifth (18%) of people in their 50s have talked about how to access their pension.

Susan Hope, a pension expert at Scottish Widows, said: “We don’t talk about our pensions enough.

“Be it how much we’re saving, what to do if a loved one takes some time out of work, or what we’d like to spend the money we’ve saved on.

“Our pensions should be something we chat about with a friend over a glass of wine, when teaching children about money, or planning the future with a partner.

“A really significant number of people say their partner hasn’t done anything to support their retirement security.

“In your 50s and 60s, as you start to think more about your lifestyle later on in life, this is really important.

“And it’s not always financial support, a conversation and emotional support are often just as, if not more, valuable.”

Scottish Widows commissioned YouGov to survey more than 6,200 people across the UK in February.

Here are some tips from Ms Hope for couples to get on top of their pension planning together:

1. Do some ‘life admin’

Make sure you are getting full employer contributions, update your beneficiary details, and track down any lost pensions from previous jobs.

Check your state pension entitlement so you understand what is already in place.

Some couples may also benefit from professional advice, or looking online at websites such as the Government-backed MoneyHelper service.

2. Build a financial picture

Ms Hope said: “If you are in a couple, having a clear, combined picture of your savings is one of the most important steps you can take for your retirement security.

“Sit down together, log into your accounts, and look at the numbers. Total up what you both have so you can understand your true starting point.”

3. Share aspirations

Ms Hope added: “Everyone has different aspirations for their later years, but many couples have never actually voiced them.

“One of you might want to retire early, drop your working hours, or transition into a completely new career in your 50s.

“Sit down and map out your goals together so you can align your financial plans with the lifestyle you both actually want.”

4. Support each other through career breaks

Ms Hope said: “It’s key that any time out of work is viewed as a shared financial responsibility, be it raising children or taking time out to care for loved ones.”