A “staggering” 26% increase in the energy price cap risks making bills “unbearable” for Scots this winter, consumer bodies have warned.

Energy regulator Ofgem confirmed on Wednesday that the price cap – which limits how much power companies can charge customers on standard or default variable tariffs – will rise by £443 per year – or £36.91 per month.

Neil Kenward of Ofgem said the rise was being driven by the conflict in the Middle East – but he added: “We know this price increase will be a worry for many households as winter approaches.”

But as the rise – coming into force on January 1 – was confirmed, consumer bodies called for urgent action to help those struggling with their energy bills during the cold days.

Derek Mitchell, the chief executive of Citizens Advice Scotland, said: “Energy bills are already extremely difficult.

“This staggering increase will make them unbearable for thousands of people across Scotland – particularly those on the lowest incomes, with disabled people and those in rural communities facing real harm.”

He added: “It is especially devastating that this massive increase will come at the coldest point of the year.”

The average energy debt Citizens Advice Scotland helps people with has already “surged” to £3,200 – with Mr Mitchell warning that “expecting people to absorb a further 26% increase is simply impossible”.

He insisted: “Our energy system is broken. What was described as a crisis in 2022 has become a permanent state of emergency.

“Bold, targeted and urgent solutions are needed to prevent people from experiencing further harm. The scale of intervention must match the scale of the emergency.”

From 1 January 2027, the average price cap unit rates and standing charges for energy are changing. These are caps on unit rates plus the standing charge (not a cap on your total bill). More: https://t.co/ntK8EyIu9Y pic.twitter.com/58u5GgkeM3 — Ofgem (@ofgem) November 25, 2026

The UK Budget included a pledge to give payments of £100 to all those living in homes in council tax bands A to D to help with energy costs – with the Scottish Government having said it will work with councils to replicate the Westminster scheme north of the border.

But Mr Mitchell said: “For many households, the support announced in recent months is little more than a drop in the ocean against rising energy bills.”

He backed calls for a social energy tariff – which could cut bills for those on a low income and vulnerable households – as well as a “comprehensive debt write-off scheme for those in debt.”

Craig Tobin on Advice Direct Scotland also backed a social energy tariff, saying this could “give the most vulnerable people access to the cheapest deals” for their power.

Mr Tobin stated: “This New Year’s Day price cap rise is one of the biggest increases on record, and will put extreme pressure on thousands of struggling Scottish households.

“Many are already in debt to their energy suppliers as well as battling high living costs, and with Christmas approaching, people’s budgets are stretched to the limit.

“This is why we have been calling for the introduction of a social energy tariff, which could give the most vulnerable people access to the cheapest deals.”

Scots are being encouraged to take ‘practical action’ by checking their bills and seeing if cheaper options are available (Jacob King/PA)

He urged people to take “practical action by examining their bills, finding out how much they are paying, and checking if there are cheaper options available with other suppliers”

Mr Tobin continued: “The most important thing to remember is that nobody should struggle alone, and help is available. Anyone experiencing difficulties should visit www.energyadvice.scot or call 0808 196 8660 for assistance.”

Consumer Scotland chief executive Sam Ghibaldan told how the price cap rise would bring a “significant increase in energy bills at the worst possible time of year”.

He said: “As temperatures fall, households have little choice but to use more energy to heat their homes, meaning many consumers will face a substantial increase in costs over the winter months.

“Too many households across Scotland are already struggling to afford their energy bills, and many are falling behind on payments.

“This increase risks pushing more consumers into debt, forcing others to cut back on essentials, and leaving some unable to heat their homes to a comfortable level, or putting their health at risk, during the coldest months of the year.”