A Scottish grandmother has been crowned the world’s oldest female Fortnite streamer by Guinness World Records.

Cath Bowie, 78 – known by her online username grumpygran1948, started playing the massive online shooter in 2017 after she was introduced to it by her grandson, who was 17 at the time, and says nobody is “ever too old to start gaming”.

Nine years later, she now plays to an audience of around 24,000 followers regularly, marking her the oldest female streamer of the game, with her story featured in the Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027.

Ms Bowie had tried a few video games before, but none really sparked her interest until she discovered Fortnite.

Cath Bowie picked up the controller after her grandson introduced her to Fortnite in 2017 (Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027/PA)

“I had at last found a game for me,” she said.

“Although I have tried several other games, I have never found the excitement that I get from Fortnite. I call myself a Fortniter more than a gamer.”

After buying her own console, her grandson initially doubted she would amass much of a following if she were to begin streaming.

She said: “As a young guy, he just couldn’t believe that his grandma would do such a thing and suggested that nobody would join me or watch me.

“Saying that was like a red rag to a bull to me. I would show him that I could do it. Twenty-four thousand-plus followers later and he doesn’t mention it. I wonder why?”

She added: “I love the community. I love talking to people. I chat all the time, and I just love the whole atmosphere.

“I love the challenge that it gives me, and I’m afraid I play it every day.”

Commenting on her new title, she said: “To be a Guinness World Records title holder means so much to me personally, and it’s such a wonderful thing to be able to share with my supportive community.

“At 78, I grew up receiving the book as a Christmas present, and it would never have occurred to me that one day I would open one of its pages and see myself.

“Even as I progressed over the years in gaming, being recognised as an older female player and streamer in Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027 always felt like a distant goal – something on my wish list that I never really thought I would achieve.

“So to have achieved this honour means a great deal. I’m incredibly thankful to my wonderful family, who have encouraged me throughout the last nine years of playing, and to the many friends I’ve played with along the way.”

Society might expect the majority of gamers to be of younger generations, but Ms Bowie disagrees.

Cath Bowie reading a draft of the Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027 (Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027/PA)

Having turned 78 on September 1, she said: “Never let anyone tell you that you’re too old. You are never too old to start gaming. Do it.”

Alice Bell, editor of Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2027, said: “I’m so excited for readers to get their hands on this year’s Gamer’s Edition. It really champions the breadth of creativity and achievement that makes up modern video games.

“At Guinness World Records we believe gaming is for everyone, and this edition showcases gamers of different generations and cultures from around the world.

“It’s a privilege to celebrate our Power Up Planet with them, and hopefully inspire even more people to be part of it.”