Three more firms will face investigations from the UK’s competition watchdog over concerns customers were not shown full prices upfront.

The Competitions and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has opened probes into Bannatyne Health Club and holiday firms Secret Escapes and Caledonian Travel.

The investigations mark the latest from the watchdog over concerns firms are using so-called “drip pricing” to mislead customers.

In August, the CMA launched similar investigations into Trainline, Virgin Atlantic and Red Driving School.

The clampdown is assessing whether firms have breached consumer rules where mandatory charges are separated from the headline price and added later in the buying process.

On Wednesday, the CMA said it is investigating Bannatyne Health Club over concerns that joining fees and charges to access facilities were added later in the buying process.

It is also looking into whether coach travel and holiday package provider Caledonian Leisure Ltd shows the total price upfront, including mandatory fees such as single-person supplements and city taxes.

Travel deal platform Secret Escapes is being probed over concerns that holidaymakers are not shown mandatory costs such as Atol fees, local taxes and resort fees in the total price from the start.

The regulator stressed that that it has reached no conclusions about whether the law has been broken.

A Bannatyne Group spokesman said: “We note the review the CMA is undertaking, and we are fully assisting with the process and any information required.”

Emma Cochrane, executive director for consumer protection at the CMA, said: “People should be able to compare prices like-for-like when spending their cash – whether that’s planning a hard-earned holiday or picking the right gym membership.

“Whatever you’re buying, hidden fees should not push up the price.

“These investigations will consider whether businesses were clear about prices from the get-go.

“Our message to businesses is simple: the price customers see upfront should be the price they pay.”