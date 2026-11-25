Mandatory licences for retailers to sell knives risk burdening responsible shopkeepers and could push more sales online, industry groups have warned.

Retailers are calling for a “proportionate” scheme that targets the products and sellers most closely linked to harm.

The Home Office set out plans for a UK-wide scheme which means all businesses and individuals selling knives and bladed articles will need to pay a fee for a licence which is expected to last three years.

This means that selling cutlery could fall under the licensing scheme.

The plan is intended to cut down on knife crime by tackling rogue operators who supply dangerous knives or sell to children.

The British Independent Retailers Association (Bira), which works with more than 6,000 independent retailers in the UK, said it supports efforts to reduce knife crime by selling bladed items responsibly.

Bira chief executive Andrew Goodacre said: “The vast majority of shop owners share our views and take their responsibilities very seriously.

“It is, however, disappointing to see plans for a licensing scheme that will apply to shop owners.

“The Government itself recognises that the problem lies with rogue and unregulated online sellers, and that is where enforcement should be concentrated, rather than adding cost and bureaucracy for responsible shops.”

Mr Goodacre warned that the scheme may not effectively tackle the issue of online sales of knives.

“Some shop owners may decide to stop selling bladed items as a result of this licensing, pushing more sales online and into a retail space that is already proving difficult to regulate,” he said.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC), which fed into the Home Office’s consultation about the scheme, also called for licensing to be targeted.

Lucy Whing, crime policy adviser for the BRC, said: “Retailers support an evidence-led approach to knife licensing that meaningfully tackles knife crime and improves public safety.

“Licensing should be proportionate and risk-based, targeting the products and sellers most closely linked to harm without placing unnecessary burdens on responsible retailers.”

Details about the fee that sellers will pay to hold a licence have not yet been set but it is intended to cover the full cost of administering the system.

The Government is set to work with retailers, law enforcement and groups including heritage collectors to finalise how the licensing scheme will operate.