Evri has been hit with delays to deliveries across shops and Post Office branches as it rolls out changes to its collection network.

Disruption to the delivery giant’s collections has led to a mounting backlog in ParcelShops, with parcels stuck in stores for several days, according to reports.

It is understood the problems are linked to an overhaul of Evri’s network, which is seeing it switch from larger, more centralised depots to smaller local sites.

Evri said it was seeing issues at a small number of shops in some local areas.

An Evri spokesperson said: “Evri’s ParcelShop network is performing well, with service levels over 95% on time across our 13,000 plus out-of-home network.

“Recent media coverage has focused on a very small number of localised issues at individual shops, which are not representative of the network’s broader performance.

“We continue to invest in strengthening our ParcelShop network to meet growing parcel volume demand.

“This includes the introduction of additional routes, which are already supporting service improvements across the network.”

Reports suggest Evri is taking action to clear the backlog, such as adding extra drivers and introducing shorter collection routes to help with van capacity.

The firm is believed to be adding more than 100 collection routes and around 330 new so-called sweeper vans as part of the recovery measures.

Evri has a network of more than 11,000 ParcelShops and lockers, as well as more than 500 delivery hubs, depots and units.

More than 9,000 of its ParcelShops are based within local firms across the UK, while thousands of Post Offices also offer Evri services.

The group, which was previously part of the Hermes parcel group, was bought by US private equity firm Apollo for around £2.7 billion in 2024 and has since merged with DHL eCommerce UK in 2025.

Founded in Yorkshire in 1974, Evri has expanded rapidly in recent years and now has a team of more than 12,000 employees and more than 30,000 self-employed couriers, between them delivering more than one billion parcels a year.