Trade union leaders are threatening to “bring production to a standstill” at Europe’s largest grain distillery with more than two weeks of strike action.

Unite members at the Cameronbridge distillery in Leven, Fife – which produces millions of litres of spirit each year – will walk out as part of a dispute over jobs on Monday September 28.

Different groups of workers will strike on different days in a series of protests involving staff such as distillation and process controllers, distillery and machine operators, technicians, quality control analysts, process chemists and engineers.

With the action due to last until just before 6am on Thursday October 15, Unite believes the targeted strikes will halt production at the distillery over the period.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham insisted there is ‘no justification’ for drinks giant Diageo ‘slashing hundreds of jobs’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It comes as the union says Diageo is to cut hundreds of jobs across Scotland, claiming dozens of roles at Cameronbridge could be lost as part of a global restructuring process.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has repeatedly warned Diageo that there is no justification for slashing hundreds of jobs across its operations when it is raking in hundreds of millions of profit.

“We are backing our members at Cameronbridge all the way in their fight for jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite deputy Scottish secretary Dougie Maguire said: “It really is last orders for Diageo. It has a final opportunity to step back from its callous cuts at Cameronbridge.”

He warned that if the drinks giant “fails to halt these self-destructive proposals, then strikes will bring production to a standstill”.

Mr Maguire added: “Industrial action will disrupt the supply of many people’s favourite drinks, but the blame for this will lie squarely with Diageo’s management.”

Diageo has been contacted for comment.