B&Q owner Kingfisher has reported a slowdown in sales in recent months as the DIY giant blamed a late start to spring for fewer visitors and people still holding back on bigger buys.

The London-listed business, which also owns Screwfix, said it was “mindful of the consumer environment” but hailed a “resilient” start to the year.

Total sales for the group declined by 0.9% to £3.3 billion between February and April, compared like-for-like with the same period last year.

In the UK and Ireland, sales at B&Q fell by 4.1%, which the company said reflected a late start to spring, resulting in fewer people coming into shops and affecting spending on its seasonal and some core items.

“Big-ticket” spending – meaning more costly home purchases – was dragged down by fewer bathroom sales, but the firm said this was partly offset by strengthening new kitchen ranges.

Screwfix owner Kingfisher has reported that sales for the group declined 0.9% (Rui Vieira/PA)

Nevertheless, the Screwfix brand continued to strengthen with sales jumping by 4.1% year on year.

The brand has been taking a bigger share of the market and has been buoyed by online and trade initiatives.

The retail group is expecting earnings to grow this year, saying it is on track to make adjusted profits of between £565 million and £625 million for the current financial year.

Thierry Garnier, Kingfisher’s chief executive, said it was a “resilient” start to 2026, “even as a late start to spring impacted footfall and seasonal demand”.

“E-commerce and trade sales both delivered double-digit growth, underlining the momentum in our key growth drivers,” he said.

“While mindful of the consumer environment, we remain absolutely focused on delivering our strategy, disciplined gross margin and cost management, and consistent shareholder returns.”