The UK Government is “not backing away” from its much-anticipated decisions on the Jackdaw and Rosebank oil and gas fields, Prime Minister Andy Burnham has said.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander has said ministers are being “cautious” about making public announcements to avoid the “mistakes” of the previous government.

A decision on Jackdaw is “imminent”, but Rosebank is set to take “a bit longer”, Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said on Thursday.

The outcome will be seen by environmentalists as a key test of Mr Burnham’s credibility on climate change.

Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander said the Government is being ‘cautious’ in public statements on Jackdaw and Rosebank (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking in Motherwell on Friday, the Prime Minister said a verdict on the North Sea projects “will come shortly”.

He added: “We’re not backing away from them, but that’s a matter that will be addressed in due course.”

The UK Government is considering whether to grant permission for the two projects, which were initially approved by the previous Conservative administration before the courts ruled the full environmental impacts of the fossil fuels drilled should be taken into account.

Speaking on the BBC’s Radio Scotland Breakfast programme on Friday, Mr Alexander said: “Our predecessors, the Conservatives, made such a mess of the process of approval, both for Jackdaw and Rosebank, that they ended up in court.

“And that’s why we are cautious, careful, and often quite circumspect in what we say publicly about these decisions, because we don’t want to see further delay as a result of more court action.

“I’m careful in what I say publicly because we don’t want to make the same mistakes as our Conservative predecessors, which led to the whole programme being delayed as a consequence of judicial challenge.”

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh has said a decision on the Jackdaw gas field is ‘imminent’ (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)

He said he “welcomed” Ms Fahnbulleh’s announcement that a decision on Jackdaw is imminent – but refused to be drawn on whether a decision had been made yet, or when an announcement would be made.

“The decision is on Miatta’s desk. That is necessarily, even within government, a pretty closed box process,” he said.

Mr Alexander was also quizzed about First Minister John Swinney’s comment on Thursday that GB Energy, which is headquartered in Aberdeen, has so far done “literally, absolutely nothing”.

“I think the First Minister needs to be a little cautious not to keep throwing out these statements when the reality is capital is starting to be deployed by GB Energy,” Mr Alexander said.

“I was at the headquarters in Aberdeen when His Majesty the King opened the headquarters of GB Energy.

“We’ve put billions of pounds of capital behind it.

First Minister John Swinney said on Thursday that GB Energy has so far done ‘absolutely nothing’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

“At (a) conference that took place in Liverpool just a couple of weeks ago, we established a new component for GB Energy, which is going to provide competition on the grid because any member of Parliament in any part of the UK will hear from local employers the urgency of getting grid connections right now.

“So I’m afraid it’s simply not true to say GB Energy has done nothing.”

He was also asked how many people are employed by the organisation, with chairman Juergen Maier having initially said it would employ 1,000 people over the next 20 years.

“We never sought to establish a headquarters with hundreds or thousands of bureaucrats,” Mr Alexander said.

“What we wanted to do was to use GB Energy as a catalytic investor, providing jobs in the supply chain, not just in Aberdeen but right across the country.”