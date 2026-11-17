Transport firm FirstGroup has revealed adjusted sales jumped by more than a fifth over the past six months amid a boost from its bus operations and work running London Overground trains.

It came as the London-listed firm also reported stronger profits and launched a £50 million share buyback programme.

FirstGroup, which employs around 30,000 workers, reported that group adjusted revenues rose by 21% to £1.01 billion for the six months to September 26.

It has been buoyed by continued growth in its First Bus operation, which saw adjusted revenues increase by 7% to £750 million for the half-year.

FirstGroup has welcomed the return of the £2 cap to bus fares in England from the start of next year announced by Andy Burnham (PA)

The company said it has seen bus passenger numbers stabilise after the reduction in bus fare caps in 2025 led to declines in regional bus passengers.

FirstGroup has welcomed the return of the £2 cap to bus fares in England from the start of next year.

It also reported an 11% rise in revenues in its coach and business operation on the back of contract extensions.

Meanwhile, the Aberdeen-based group’s rail operation has had a significant overhaul since Labour won the 2024 general election and launched its plan for rail renationalisation.

Last year, the group’s South Western Railway operation went back into state hands, with Great Western Railway due to be nationalised next month.

However, FirstGroup said it has been buoyed by the performance of its so-called “open access” operations, including the Lumo and Hull Trains services.

First Rail’s adjusted revenues almost doubled to £260.9 million for the period, on the back of 13% growth in the open access business, as it benefited from the opening of a new service from Stirling.

It was also particularly buoyed by the London Overground after taking over operations of the service in May this year.

Chief executive Graham Sutherland said: “We have delivered on our commitments in H1 2027 and remain on course to maintain full-year earnings per share, from a high-quality, cash-generative earnings base.

“Alongside this, we have continued to secure strategically important contracts and unlock value from our expertise and well-capitalised asset base.”