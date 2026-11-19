John Swinney has apologised over his party use of an AI-created social media video in the style of the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game.

The party posted a clip on Instagram reportedly showing Boris Johnson and Margaret Thatcher in the style of GTA loading screens.

The latest edition – GTA VI – launched on Thursday, after a 13-year wait for fans.

Screenshots of the clip on social media show what appears to be Mr Boris partying with a beer in hand and stains down a creased shirt, with several people in blue face masks behind him.

Baroness Thatcher is seen on a shipping dock emptying a sack of cash with the writing “Scottish oil money” on it into a barrel marked “UK Treasury”.

The video is captioned “Grand Theft Alba”.

Fans waited 13 years for the latest GTA instalment, which launched on Thursday (Amy Harvey-Redgwell/PA)

However, the SNP appears to have deleted the video shortly after posting following outrage over its use of artificial intelligence.

Speaking at FMQs, Greens co-leader Gillian Mackay said: “Last night, the SNP angered anti-AI campaigners by posting AI-generated GTA memes on its social media, despite huge concerns about the impact of AI and AI data centres on artists, workers and the environment.

“Does the First Minister understand why people are concerned about his government’s approach to AI and the big companies behind it?”

Mr Swinney said he shared concerns about AI and apologised if people were offended.

He said at Holyrood: “First of all, let me say I don’t want to offend anyone by anything that we get up to.

“So if we’ve offended anybody about that, I’m sorry about that. It’s not my intention.

“Second point is that artificial intelligence, and I understand the concerns about AI, and I share concerns about AI because we are all working our way through significant industrial changes and challenges that are happening before our eyes.

“So I am acutely alive to that unease.”

Thousands of people marched through Edinburgh to protest against AI data centres (Jane Barlow/PA)

However, Mr Swinney said the use of AI was also helping the NHS to better identify the risk of cancer.

He went on: “That’s why AI applications are being applied to routine healthcare treatments and assessments that are made.

“There are advantages that may improve clinical practice as a consequence of AI that we have to consider.

“Now we have to be alert to the risks, and that is what the government will consider as part of the issues around AI data centres, because there will be risks that will come with the development of AI data centres, and those issues will be fully explored in the guidance that we set out.

“And then, in broader and wider policy, there will of course be substantial issues that have got to be addressed and considered, and the Government will do exactly that.”

Campaigners have raised concerns about the energy and water use of AI, as well as the threat to people’s jobs.

Thousands of people marched through Edinburgh last week to protest against the boom in applications for hyperscale data centres in Scotland.

Activists said the Scottish Government had so far “failed to explain” why AI data centres are needed in Scotland.

Thousands marched down the Royal Mile on Saturday and gathered outside the Scottish Parliament during the demonstration.

More than 80 organisations and groups supported the march, including community campaigners affected by AI data centre proposals in their areas, climate organisations, trade unions, artists and anti-poverty charities.