Sir Keir Starmer directly raised the issue of India buying Russian oil when he met Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister has said.

The Indian leader has described himself as a friend of Russia’s Vladimir Putin, putting him at odds with Sir Keir over Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

India continues to buy oil from Russia, as the West ratchets up sanctions aimed at crippling its war effort.

Speaking after he and Mr Modi met at Raj Bhavan, a state residence in Mumbai, Sir Keir suggested the pair had spoken about moving India away from reliance on fossil fuels as they met during Sir Keir’s trade mission to the country.

He was then asked by journalists at a press conference whether he directly raised the issue of India buying Russian oil in his face-to-face meeting with Mr Modi on Thursday, the second day of his trade mission.

The Prime Minister said: “Yes, we did discuss that this morning with President Modi, and we each went through the steps we’re taking to bring about a resolution of the conflict.

“We emphasised, in particular, our focus on the shadow fleet and the work that we’re doing leading the coalition of the willing.”

Sir Keir Starmer, left, suggested that he and the Indian prime minister, right, had spoken about moving India away from reliance on fossil fuels (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

When previously asked about Mr Modi’s close relationship with the Russian president during the trip, Sir Keir has pivoted to speaking about the UK’s efforts to tighten the screw of sanctions on Russia’s so-called “shadow fleet”.

Moscow uses this fleet to illicitly sell oil and gas around the world and evade sanctions.

Sir Keir hailed the UK-India trade deal and the “remarkable” opportunities seized during his trip at the press conference.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s a huge deal for the United Kingdom, the most ambitious trade deal India has ever done.

Sir Keir hailed the UK-India trade deal and the ‘remarkable’ opportunities seized during his trip (Leon Neal/PA)

“And like our deals with the US and the EU, people said it would never happen. They said it couldn’t be done. But we did it because this Government’s approach – outward-facing, proud and determined to deliver for Britain.

“And as a result, we’re opening up new opportunities in India for British businesses. Opportunities that other countries simply do not have. It has given us a unique edge.”

Investments announced during the visit include a £350 million deal to sell lightweight multi-role missiles, manufactured by Thales in Belfast, to India.

Both the UK and India have agreed about the need to increase security co-operation in the Indo-Pacific region, where China is gaining influence.

Mr Modi praised the Prime Minister for having ‘significantly progressed’ the relationship between India and the UK (Leon Neal/PA)

Meanwhile, nine British universities are planning to build campuses in India, with the aim of capitalising on its burgeoning student population.

In the other direction, some 7,000 jobs will be created in the UK as a result of Indian investment from newly struck trading arrangements, Downing Street has said, worth some £1.3 billion to Britain.

And Yash Raj Films, one of India’s leading Bollywood Studios, is planning to produce three films in Britain next year.

New flights between UK and Indian cities were also announced as the trip began.

Sir Keir also suggested on Thursday that he was open to India taking a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Sir Keir suggested he was open to India taking a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (Leon Neal/PA)

India would be taking “its rightful place” on the council, the Prime Minister said, echoing sentiments previously expressed by countries including Germany and the US.

Mr Modi praised the Prime Minister for having “significantly progressed” the relationship between India and the UK with the trade deal they had signed together in July.

Mr Modi said: “Your visit to India within just a few months of concluding the agreement and the fact that you have been accompanied by the biggest-ever business delegation pay testament to the new energy in the UK-India relationship.”

The Prime Minister has received a warm welcome in Mumbai during the visit, with some 5,700 posters, banners and billboards bearing his face and greeting messages placed along the city’s roads.

Mr Modi is understood to have told the state government of Maharashtra to ensure Sir Keir feels welcome in India.

The two prime ministers took a turn around the gardens before getting down to business on Thursday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

At Raj Bhavan, Mr Modi and Sir Keir walked around the palatial residence’s tranquil seaside gardens before they got down to business.

Mr Modi later hosted the Prime Minister for lunch, with a variety of traditional vegetarian Indian dishes on offer.

As Sir Keir and his counterpart ate, they were also entertained with songs by a group of Indian traditional musicians.

On the set list were covers of the Ed Sheeran song Sapphire and Here Comes The Sun by The Beatles.