William Hill and 888 owner Evoke has confirmed around 270 betting shops are being closed as it looks to offset a hit from higher taxes amid talks over a £225.3 million takeover of the group.

The debt-laden gambling firm said it had earmarked the sites for closure following the review of its estate as it revealed pre-tax losses more than doubled to £549.1 million in 2025, from £220.9 million losses in 2024, largely due to UK tax hikes.

The shop closures are expected to lead to hundreds of job losses, but Evoke has not confirmed how many are at risk.

It comes after Evoke last week said it was in talks over a potential takeover by Greek lottery and gaming firm Bally’s Intralot in a deal valuing the UK betting group at £225.3 million.

Evoke effectively put itself up for sale late last year when it launched a strategic review as it struggles under mounting debts and soaring costs of last November’s betting tax hike.

The firm said in January it was shutting betting shops and cutting costs to offset an expected increase in duty costs of up to £135 million a year from 2027 after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced tax hikes for online gambling firms in the 2025 autumn budget.

In the budget, Ms Reeves raised remote gaming duty from 21% to 40% from April.

There will also be a new online sports betting duty of 25%, which will cover all sports except horse racing, from 2027.

Evoke said it fell deeper into the red last year due largely to a £440.3 million impairment charge, reflecting the gambling duty hike.

Per Widerstrom, chief executive of Evoke, said: “The significant UK duty increases announced in November represented a fundamental shift in the economics of our largest market and will have a substantial impact across the regulated industry.

“We have acted decisively to mitigate the impact of these changes and protect long-term shareholder value, including initiating a strategic review and implementing significant operational actions across the business.”