Nearly four in 10 adults are in the dark about what their friends earn, a survey has found.

Around a quarter (25%) believe their friends earn more than they do, while just 12% think they earn more than their friends – indicating some people may simply assume they are worse off.

Some 37% said they do not know what their friends earn at all.

The research was commissioned by pension provider Aegon as part of its Money:Mindshift campaign, which explores the emotional, social and behavioural factors shaping people’s attitudes to money.

Seven in 10 (70%) adults avoid talking about money with friends, the survey indicated.

The research also indicated that discomfort discussing money can be a particular issue among neurodivergent people.

Only 12% of adults with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) who were surveyed said nothing puts them off talking about money with friends, compared with 30% of neurotypical adults. Among autistic adults, the figure was 18%.

More than a fifth (22%) of adults with ADHD said they feel anxious about being judged when discussing money – more than double the average number of people who said this across the survey at 10%.

Dr Tom Mathar, head of Money:Mindshift at Aegon – who will discuss the findings in a podcast, said: “When money conversations are avoided, people tend to fill the gaps with assumptions. Many quietly assume others are better off, even when that simply isn’t the case.

“The research shows a clear link between silence and negative comparison. People often steer clear of money discussions to avoid awkwardness or fear of judgment, but that silence can undermine confidence.

“For neurodivergent people especially, money can feel like a high‑risk topic. Concerns about being judged or misunderstood can make staying silent feel safer, but silence often fuels unnecessary self‑doubt.”

Aegon’s Money:Mindshift programme commissioned Opinium to survey 2,000 people across the UK in April.