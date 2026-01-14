Nearly one in five people have an additional job or side hustle, research indicates.

Some 17% of women have an additional venture, as do 18% of men, a survey for Scottish Widows found.

The research found that, for women, buying and reselling on online platforms is a particularly popular way to make extra cash.

For men, freelance work, such as designing, writing, or looking after pets, is often the preferred way of raising additional funds.

People on lower incomes were particularly likely to use side hustle earnings for everyday living expenses, while higher earners were more likely to pocket the extra money to save or invest, according to the survey.

The research was carried out by YouGov in August 2025 among more than 2,500 people across Britain aged 18 to 50.

Susan Hope, a savings expert at Scottish Widows said: “A side hustle can be a practical way to boost your income no matter what your situation is.

“Investing the income from your side hustle is a smart way to make your money work harder for you and grow over the longer term, helping you achieve your long-term financial goals.

“Thinking of investing as a side hustle could also help more people build up financial resilience to face into life’s unexpected costs.

“It’s about small amounts that add up over time.”