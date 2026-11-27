Home sales were 8% lower in October than in the same month a year earlier, according to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Some 92,310 sales across the UK were estimated to have taken place last month, which was 8% lower than in October 2025.

Home sales in October 2026 also fell by 2% month-on-month.

The Bank of England base rate recently rose to by 0.25 percentage points to 4%, with inflation expected to pick up further in the months ahead as higher energy prices have their knock-on effects.

Homeowners are expected to come under further pressure next year, with around 2.3 million fixed-rate mortgage deals due to expire in 2027, according to figures from UK Finance.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agency Jackson-Stops, said: “Whilst the Budget provided greater clarity, November’s interest rate rise gave those contemplating a move further pause for thought.

“As such, we are increasingly seeing a market driven by necessity rather than aspiration, with changing family circumstances and relocation for employment underpinning activity.”

Nathan Emerson, chief executive at property professionals’ body Propertymark, said: “The combination of higher borrowing costs and pressure on household finances can understandably influence decisions, particularly when committing to one of the largest financial transactions people make.”

Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “Higher mortgage rates are reducing affordability and deterring some from taking the plunge.

“However, efforts from lenders to improve criteria and offer higher loan-to-value products, such as Nationwide’s 1% deposit mortgage, should generate some interest.”

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “Housing transactions are slowing in response to higher mortgage rates since the spring as more households delay decisions to move home.

“This latest data tells us about sales that were agreed prior to the summer.

“The market is proving more resilient than expected as serious sellers and buyers agree sales as fast as a year ago.

“The market is still working well for sellers who price their homes realistically but it is penalising those who are too ambitious on pricing.”

Iain McKenzie, chief executive of The Guild of Property Professionals, said: “Elevated borrowing costs, stubborn inflation and geopolitical uncertainty driving up the cost of everyday living have inevitably taken some of the steam out of the housing market.”

Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Transaction volumes are the last thing to drop during a housing market downturn, and they are now falling at precisely the time of year when you would expect them to increase ahead of Christmas.”

Experts said the report ‘underlines the importance’ of sellers getting the asking price right (PA)

Ian Futcher, a financial planner at wealth manager Quilter, said: “These figures underline just how subdued activity remains, with the combination of economic uncertainty and higher borrowing costs continuing to take much of the energy out of the market.

“The renewed pressure on interest rates has added another layer of uncertainty, with the war in Iran complicating the inflation outlook and making the future path of borrowing costs harder to predict.

“However, while the Bank of England’s latest rate rise may feel like a fresh blow to prospective buyers, markets had seen the writing on the wall for some time.

“Fixed mortgage pricing is driven more by expectations for future rates than the (Bank of England base rate) today, so lenders had already been adjusting their pricing before the decision.”

Nicky Stevenson, managing director of Fine & Country, said: “For sellers, this underlines the importance of getting the asking price right from the outset.

“Properties that require a price reduction are taking considerably longer to find a buyer, and those who come to market with overly ambitious expectations risk losing valuable momentum.”