Andy Burnham has declined to rule out introducing a wealth tax and suggested the Government “might be having to ask for a little more” at some point to balance Britain’s books.

The incoming prime minister said he needed time to look at the state of the public finances before committing to policy changes but argued a “greater sense of fairness” was needed.

The Makerfield MP also indicated he would be willing to disagree with Donald Trump, promising to be “very upfront” while “respecting the office” as he faced questions about his approach to a strained transatlantic relationship.

Mr Burnham declined to rule out a tax on the super rich (PA)

On the prospect of a tax rise for the “super rich”, he told Gary Lineker for Goalhanger: “I’m not going to rule things out right now. I do believe we need a greater sense of fairness and people feeling that things are being done in the right way and a fair way.

“But at the same time, you know, I don’t want to sort of be perceived as somebody who’s coming in with grudges and agendas and, you know, going to just immediately find or demonise one group or create a new way of dividing people.”

Sir Keir was initially praised for his approach to Mr Trump but their relationship later deteriorated over the Iran war (PA)

He added: “So, you know, decisions to be taken in time, they’re going to be difficult. I’m not going to shy away from that. You know, we are going to have to work quite hard to make sure, you know, we can pay our way.

“And at some point that might be having to ask for a little more. But, you know, those decisions are not for now. They’re for another day.”

Mr Burnham has committed himself to Labour’s fiscal rules but indicated he thinks there is room for movement on tax within the confines of the party’s manifesto, which rules out raising VAT, income tax or national insurance.

The former Greater Manchester mayor’s policy agenda has so far been largely focused on domestic priorities like devolution, and he has signalled he does not plan to spend as much time on the global stage as his predecessor Sir Keir.

But he will also need to navigate transatlantic relations with an unpredictable US president, who recently described him as “extremely liberal” and “mayor of a town”.

Sir Keir will leave No 10 on Monday, when Mr Burnham takes over (PA)

Prime Minister Sir Keir sought to pursue a conciliatory approach and initially even drew praise for his handling of Mr Trump, but their relationship deteriorated over the Iran conflict.

Asked how he planned to deal with the president, Mr Burnham said: “Maybe in a similar way to the way I’ve just described, I’ll just meet him where where he’s at.

“And you know, I like to think I’ve got some personality myself and I’ll just, you know, I’ll deal with him very upfront in the same way. I think he likes people to deal with him. He described Manchester as some town when he was referring to my position.

“And I might have to, you know what Mancs are like, Gary, that won’t have gone down fantastically well in the city I used to represent.”

He added: “But yeah, you know, it’s about being yourself, isn’t it? It’s about respecting the office, the relationship, the UK-US relationship.

“But, you know, where you disagree, do it, but do it in a way that is kind of meeting him where he’s at.”

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the UK was heading for a “summer of chaos” with Labour “obsessing about who they can tax to pay for more benefits” following Mr Burnham’s interview.

“Andy Burnham isn’t even prime minister yet but he’s already talking about raising your taxes AGAIN,” she wrote on social media.

“We are heading for another summer of chaos with Labour obsessing about who they can tax to pay for more benefits.

“It doesn’t matter who is in charge, the problem is the Labour Party.”

Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman, Robert Jenrick, said: “Burnham has broken his two-week silence in a hard-hitting interview with… Gary Lineker.

“He admits people will have to pay more in tax. But he won’t say which ones. He should rule out the 10 taxes – £3,450 for every family – he’s previously supported but has no mandate for.”