The boss of Halfords has said the group cannot rule out further price rises as soaring cost pressures amid the Iran war have yet to fully filter down to shoppers.

Chief executive Henry Birch told the Press Association the group had already raised prices on some products and services in its first half as it faces surging energy and staff costs.

He said the group was “not immune to inflationary pressures” and may be forced to pass on more price rises if its own costs jump in response to the Middle East conflict sending fuel, energy and other prices shooting up.

Mr Birch told PA: “There’s been some price pressures in the first half, but it hasn’t really flowed down fully to consumers yet.”

Halfords saw sales surge higher in the first half (PA)

He said he had not seen anything material yet so far for the second half, but said the longer the war continues, the greater the chance that it will need to pass on more price hikes.

“I can’t rule out that there may be cost price pressures that will create higher prices for consumers,” Mr Birch said.

His comments came as Halfords lifted its profit guidance again after the record hot summer helped deliver an £8 million profit boost, sending shares surging as much as 15% in morning trading on Thursday.

The car parts-to-bicycle retailer saw pre-tax profits more than double to £35.5 million in the six months to October 2, up from £17.2 million a year earlier.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits rose 66% to £39 million in its first half.

Around £8 million of this was down to the weather helping buoy sales, but the group said profits still jumped by about 32% with the heatwave effect stripped out.

The Redditch-based business – which runs 366 Halfords stores, two performance cycling stores and 497 consumer garages – said group like-for-like sales increased 7.1% for the half-year thanks in part to strong demand for “seasonal categories” during the long and hot summer.

It said trading in October and November had returned to more normal sales levels and reiterated that investment plans will weigh on profitability in the second half of the financial year.

Despite this, the group said it now expects profits at the upper end of its underlying pre-tax profits guidance – at between £60 million and £65 million, up from the £55 million to £65 million previous range.

Halfords said: “Whilst we are mindful that many macroeconomic indicators point to a weaker consumer outlook, our strategic momentum continues to build.

“Notwithstanding planned investment, this momentum gives us the confidence to upgrade our guidance to the upper end of our previously communicated range.”

In August, Halfords improved its profit outlook on the back of strong sales for products such as bikes, camping and air conditioning services during the unusually warm weather.

But the group has been clear that the summer’s sales boost will not continue as the weather has cooled.

It said: “We do not anticipate the rates of like-for-like growth or the gross margin achieved in the first half to continue through the second half, reflecting the normalisation of seasonal demand, a more cautious consumer backdrop and cost price inflation in oil-related categories.”

Mr Birch said with around two thirds of its sales “needs-based”, it believes trading will be resilient in the cost-of-living storm.

“If your car won’t start because your battery is flat, you don’t have any option – it’s a needs-based purchase,” he said.

“We’re not as exposed to some of the elements as other retailers.”

Retail analyst Jonathan Pritchard, at Peel Hunt, said while sales at Halfords were impressive, its outlook for profitability over the second half and beyond showed there was “more in the tank”.