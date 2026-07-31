Punch Pubs has toasted to the World Cup delivering a “real boost” in recent weeks, with sales soaring during England match days.

The pub group is one of the biggest in the UK with 1,310 sites after acquiring 50 this year.

Trading in recent weeks have been given a lift as pubgoers flocked to venues to watch Fifa World Cup matches on big screens, with England making it through the semi-final of the tournament.

Within its group of pub partnerships, sales over the seven England match days through to the semi-finals soared by 59% compared like-for-like with the year before.

This incorporates pubs that are managed directly by Punch, compared to those that have tenants.

Sales were growing prior to the football tournament, with revenues for the 40 weeks to May 17 coming in at £275 million, up 9% on the same period in 2025, according to the group.

England fans flocked to venues to watch the World Cup matches (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Punch said sales growth was helped by the acquisition of 50 pubs, including 30 from brewery and pub chain McMullen’s, while it has agreed to the purchase of a further 24 sites.

Underlying earnings for the business rose by 6.6% year-on-year to £75.9 million amid the expansion.

Chief executive Andy Spencer said the World Cup had provided “a real boost in recent weeks” following revenue and profit growth over the start of 2026.

The boss also said he welcomed Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s decision to cut business rates by 20% for pubs, clubs and live music venues across England, but called for a “broader package of support” for the hospitality industry.

“Last week’s announcement of a business rates cut for pubs in England is a positive and much-needed step forward,” he said.

“It demonstrates that the Government is listening to an industry that sits at the heart of communities and makes a significant contribution to the UK economy.

“However, there is still more to do.

“We would like to see a broader package of support that recognises hospitality as a key growth sector and creates the confidence needed for businesses and publicans alike to invest more, growing businesses at an even greater pace, and creating even more local, and accessible, long-term jobs.”