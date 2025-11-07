Fans of the hugely popular video game series Grand Theft Auto will have to wait a year to play the latest version.

In a post on X on Friday, Rockstar Games said it has delayed the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI until November 19 2026.

Rockstar Games said: “We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

The much-anticipated game will see players return to the Miami-inspired location of Vice City and will include its first female protagonist, Lucia.

The statement adds: “We want to thank you again for your patience and support.

“While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City. ”

Rumours and speculation about the next instalment in the series have circulated online for years leaving fans hoping the game might be launched in 2024.

In December 2023 fans were told to expect the next instalment to be released in 2025.

Then in May this year they were told the release date was being pushed back to May 2026, in an announcement which apologised for the delay but said the extra time was needed “to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve”.