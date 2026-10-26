London Mayor Lord Sadiq Khan of Tooting has hailed the pedestrianisation of Oxford Street as a “momentous day” for London, adding “it’s really important that we support our fantastic retail”.

From Monday, almost a kilometre of the busy central London shopping street, between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, will be traffic-free with vehicles being diverted onto nearby roads.

Oxford Street, which produces an annual spend of around £3.1 billion, is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with about half a million visitors each day and the overhaul comes in time for the run-up to Christmas.

Buses, taxis, private hire vehicles, private motorised vehicles, cycles, scooters and pedicabs can no longer enter while deliveries can be made from midnight to 7am.

Final preparations are made on Oxford Street as pedestrianisation comes into force (/PA)

Emergency services will have access to the street at all times.

The area has become increasingly popular as an office location thanks to the Elizabeth line and Lord Khan believes the scheme will help revitalise the site, boost economic growth and attract visitors.

He said: “This is a momentous day for Oxford Street, but also for London.

“Look, it’s really important that we support our fantastic retail. It’s really important we recognise the challenges they face, not just decades of decline, but also the competition from online shopping, from out-of-town centre, shopping malls.

“I want to be supporting our shops in Oxford Street and having a kilometre worth of this street, almost half of this street, traffic-free forever, means more space, it’s safer, and in advance of Christmas, you know, I want people to come here and shop and enjoy the experience.”

Lord Khan added “I fully understand people’s concerns about change”.

He added: “I understand people’s concerns who are disabled, those who’ve got issues around accessibility. We are listening, we are adapting, we are learning.

“So, we’ve made sure, for example, that when it comes to the architects and the designers, they’ve got built-in expertise when it comes to accessibility, disability issues. We’ve made sure, for example, the cab ranks are nearby, the bus stops are nearby. There’s access north and south to this street. There’s disabled parking nearby.

“One of the complaints people have is the lack of places to rest. So I’ll make sure there’s more seating.”

He added: “Listen, London doesn’t want to be as good as other places in the world, we want to be better, I don’t apologise for that at all.”

Lord Khan said that eventually the plan is for from Marble Arch to Tottenham Court Road to be fully pedestrianised.

The move marks the first phase of a pedestrianisation and wider regeneration project aimed at putting Oxford Street among top global shopping destinations including Times Square in New York, the Champs-Elysees in Paris and La Rambla in Barcelona.

An aerial view of Oxford Street as pedestrianisation comes into force (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Critics have said the scheme is too rushed and fears have been raised about diverted traffic increasing congestion.

New bus stops are sited along Wigmore Street, Henrietta Place and Cavendish Place approximately 200 metres from the traffic-free area.

The deputy leader of Westminster City Council believes Lord Khan is “rushing preparations”.

Councillor Tim Barnes has previously said: “If this is going to be the greener, better and more prosperous success that the mayor has promised, then issues around access, air pollution, street cleaning and public safety need answers urgently.

“Right now, there’s a danger that we will have all of the downsides and too little upside.

“Traffic will be pushed to the small streets nearby causing economic and environmental harm.”

London transport commissioner Andy Lord suggested the scheme is creating a safer space for people to enjoy the retail and leisure.

Lord Khan said it is a ‘new era’ for Oxford Street (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He added that “we will be closely monitoring these changes to make sure they are working for everyone and supporting the continued economic growth London needs”.

Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Angela Rayner said: “This marks an exciting new chapter for Oxford Street, creating a greener, more vibrant place that will attract visitors and investment, support businesses and jobs, and drive growth in the heart of our capital.”

The scheme has the backing of businesses including John Lewis and Selfridges, who both described it as “exciting”, along with Under Armour and Grosvenor Property plus organisations such as UK Hospitality and the New West End Company.

Savills co-head of global retail, Sam Foyle, said: “Alongside significant investment, it sends a powerful signal about the street’s future, further strengthening Oxford Street’s position as a world-class retail destination for leading global brands.”

Minimal construction will take place in the immediate weeks to reduce disruption in the busy Christmas period.

By the end of spring 2027, visitors to Oxford Street should see more than 50 new trees, two new public squares and better signage.

More than 100 new seats, dining tables and new lighting are also to be installed.

Oxford Street Development Corporation (OSDC) chief executive Nabeel Khan said: “The transition phase is a vital opportunity for us at OSDC to test ideas, learn from people’s experiences and work closely with local communities, businesses and accessibility groups to ensure the future street is as welcoming and inclusive as possible.”